The Hackett Group Announces Third Quarter 2017 Results

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ HCKT), a global intellectual property based strategic consultancy and leading enterpriseÂ benchmarkingÂ and best practices implementation firm, today announced its financial results for the third quarter, which ended on September 29, 2017.

Q3 2017 gross revenue was $71.5 million, down 4% from prior year, and net revenue (gross revenue less reimbursable expenses) was $65.9 million, down 1% from prior year. Q3 2017 pro forma diluted earnings per share were $0.26, up 4% when compared to $0.25 for the same period in 2016. Pro forma information is provided to enhance the understanding of the Company's financial performance and is reconciled to the Company's GAAP information in the accompanying tables.

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.17 for both the third quarter of 2017 and 2016.

At the end of the third quarter of 2017, the Company's cash balances were $16.2 million. During the quarter, the Company utilized cash to repurchase 250 thousand shares of the Company's common stock at an average price per share of $14.21 for a total of $3.5 million. As of the end of the third quarter of 2017, the Company's remaining stock repurchase program authorization was $3.1 million.

In its recent meeting, the Company's Board of Directors declared a semi-annual dividend of $0.15 per share for shareholders of record on December 22, 2017, to be paid on January 5, 2018.

The Hackett Group today, in a separate release, also announced the launch of The Hackett Institute, offering professional education programs informed by The Hackett Group's unmatched intellectual property derived from its benchmarking data, proprietary research and Best Practices Intelligence Centerâ„¢. Concurrent with the launch of the Hackett Institute, The Hackett Group announced that it has acquired the interest of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) in its Certified GBS Professionals program, which the two organizations launched as a joint project in 2015. With the launch of The Hackett Institute, The Hackett Group has also made available Analytics Foundations, the first course in its Certified Enterprise Analytics Professionals (CEAP) program.

"We delivered solid results while continuing to aggressively migrate our business to our expanded Oracle Cloud Applications capabilities," stated Ted A. Fernandez, Chairman and CEO of The Hackett Group. "Additionally, our recent recognition as Oracle EPM Cloud Partner of the Year and favorable reviews of our Digital Transformation Platform, which premiered at Oracle OpenWorld, bode well for our Cloud and digital transformation growth prospects."

Based on the current economic outlook, the Company estimates total net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 to be in the range of $61.5 million to $63.5 million or gross revenue (inclusive of reimbursable expenses of 8%) to be in the range of $66.5 million to $68.5 million. The Company estimates pro forma diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.25 to $0.27. At the high end of the guidance, pro forma EPS would increase 4% when compared to prior year.

Other Highlights

The Hackett Group and ADP Expand Strategic Alliance - The Hackett Group and ADPÂ® announced an expansion to their strategic alliance that will offer midsized companies new to ADP Workforce NowÂ® access to The Hackett Group's benchmarking tool, metrics, best practices, research and performance studies. These offerings are aimed at helping ADP Workforce Now users improve their HCM performance and monitor the efficiency and effectiveness of their HR operations.

Quantum Leap Launched - The Hackett Group announced the launch of Quantum Leap, a game-changing digital benchmarking and performance improvement platform that dramatically speeds up the benchmarking process, enabling companies to intelligently assess performance gaps, frame world-class solutions and ensure improvement success within general and administrative (G&A) areas such as corporate finance, procurement, human resources, and information technology.

The Hackett Group Achieves Oracle Cloud Premiere Status - The Hackett Group, a Platinum level member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), announced it has achieved the Cloud Premier designation within the OPN Cloud program. The OPN Cloud program enables members to showcase their expertise, skills and investment in Oracle Cloud, as well as differentiate themselves with Oracle's integrated cloud applications and platform services.

Digital Transformation Platform Launched -Â At Oracle OpenWorld 2017,Â The Hackett GroupÂ launched its Digital Transformation Platformâ„¢, a proprietary Oracle Cloud diagnostic and implementation system. Using the platform, companies can improve ROI and optimize their Oracle cloud configurations using The Hackett Group's performance targets, best practices and inventory of optimized cloud configuration solutions. This platform allows companies to quickly and easily identify areas of opportunity and performance gaps by leveraging The Hackett Group's nearly 2,000 certified best practices. Specifically, this platform takes the client through a user-friendly portal to: clarify which practices and performance targets are most relevant to their situation; connect the client to the associated practices and performance levels necessary to achieve those benefits; and create a direct linkage from targets and best practices to how the related Oracle Cloud modules (ERP, HCM, EPM) should be used and configured to realize target improvements.

