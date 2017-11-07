Fuze Chief Financial Officer Brian Day Selected to Speak at MIT Sloan CFO Summit

Fuze, the leading cloud based communications platform provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Brian Day will be a featured speaker at theÂ 2017 MIT Sloan CFO Summit, the nation's premier CFO event, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Day, who will join the panel track, "Starting Up" from 2 30 3 30 p.m., EST, will address challenges startups can face when raising capital and how financial executives can position their company for the right investment opportunities.

"It takes tremendous courage and grit to take an idea, create a business strategy around it, and seek investors who will believe in your product and commit to partnering with you on your vision," said Day. "Raising capital is more of an art than a science, but it's only one piece of the puzzle. Entrepreneurs face unique pressures from all sides, but particularly when it comes to making financial decisions about their startup. I look forward to sharing my experiences and advice with current and future financial leaders at this year's Summit."

Mr. Day oversees financial strategy, planning, and operations for the company. Since he joined in December 2016, Fuze has raised $134 million in capital, bringing the company's total funding to $334 million. Earlier that year, Forbes named Fuze one of 2016's Next Billion-Dollar Startups, a list of 25 companies that are transforming their industries and showing tangible results. In continued recognition of its leadership in the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) market, Fuze has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for the second consecutive year in 2017.

"Today's CFO is required to juggle a variety of objectives effectively, now more than ever before," said Jeremy Seidman, Co-Chair of the MIT Sloan CFO Summit. "From mastering strategic uses of technology to identifying the drivers that affect critical operations decisions, this premier Summit will empower attendees to understand and achieve the right balance. We look forward to having Brian join our esteemed list of speakers and presenters this year."

The 15thÂ annual Summit brings together 500 of the nation's top chief financial officers and senior financial executives to learn and discuss high level strategies and practical insights relevant to financial decision makers. The theme of this year's Summit, "Balanced Chaos," seeks to answer how today's CFOs can make financial decisions and manage investments with greater certainty.

Click here to learn more about Brian Day and the Fuze executive leadership team: https://www.fuze.com/leadership.

About Fuze Fuze is a global, cloud-based unified communications platform that empowers productivity and delivers insights across the enterprise by enabling simplified business voice communications, flexible video conferencing, and always-on collaboration. Formerly ThinkingPhones, Fuze allows the modern, mobile workforce to seamlessly communicate anytime, anywhere, across any device. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Fuze has additional locations including New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Ottawa, London, Amsterdam, Aveiro (Portugal), Madrid, Paris, Munich, Zurich, Copenhagen and Sydney. For more information, visit www.fuze.com.

About the MIT Sloan CFO Summit TheÂ MIT Sloan CFO SummitÂ is the nation's premier CFO event. Each year, the event offers a day of cutting-edge programming that addresses the changing role of the CFO. The event is rich with opportunities for practical education and peer networking in a time-efficient format. The summit is part of the CXO Series produced by the MIT Sloan School of Management, one of the world's leading academic sources of innovation in management theory and practice, and the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. The annual events are organized 100% by alumni volunteers. By promoting the MIT philosophy of "mens et manus," or "mind and hand," they are able to bring together the academic research from MIT Sloan with today's corporate financial leaders.