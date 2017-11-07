Pulse Broadband Announces Aaron Bennett will Join as VP, Fixed Wireless Solutions

MISHAWAKA, Ind. &Pulse Broadband a wholly owned subsidiary of NRTC announced today that Aaron Bennett will join its executive management team as Vice President of Fixed Wireless Solutions. In this strategic leadership role, Mr. Bennett will oversee all phases of development, planning, sales and operations for Pulse Broadband's Fixed Wireless Strategic Business Unit.

"We're thrilled to welcome Aaron to the growing Pulse Broadband team," said Eric Freesmeier, Pulse Broadband's CEO. "His skills and experience in the wireless arena complement our traditional fiber services and will allow us to broaden our capabilities to meet the broadest set of needs for our clients."

Mr. Bennett comes to Pulse Broadband from Adaptrum where he was Vice President of Sales. He is a seasoned executive with over 25 years in the wireless telecommunications sector, including senior management positions at IPWireless, Inc., Alvarion, Ltd., General Dynamics, and Solecteck Corporation. Mr. Bennett is a veteran of the U. S. Navy where he received the Admiral Sides Award for Outstanding Scholastic Achievements.

Mr. Bennett will bring his experience to new and existing Pulse projects and help bring the promise of advanced wireless and advanced wireless/fiber hybrid solutions to Pulse Broadband's rural electric, telecom and municipal client base.

Pulse Broadband offers a range of broadband fiber and wireless technology solutions for electric and telephone cooperatives, including financial feasibility modeling, design and engineering, construction management.

The addition of a Fixed Wireless Strategic Business Unit will allow Pulse to design and deploy hybrid fiber wireless networks capable of providing next generation services including wide-area and last mile networks, smart grid applications, backhaul and redundancy and retail broadband services. To learn more please contact Pulse Broadband at www.pulsebroadband.net.

About Pulse Broadband

Pulse Broadband was formed with the sole purpose of partnering with rural America to bring advanced fiber and wireless technology to underserved areas. Since our formation in 2008, we have partnered with cooperatives, municipal entities, and private groups implement successful technology projects.

In addition to our fiber and wireless design and construction management capabilities, we offer a full suite of telecom services to meet our customer's needs.

About NRTC

We are Member Driven and Technology Focused. NRTC provides solutions that help our 1,500 electric and telephone members bring all of the advantages of today's evolving technology to rural America.

NRTC's products and services are developed specifically to meet the needs of rural utilities and their customers, and include integrated smart grid and utility solutions, advanced energy, broadband infrastructure and managed network services, wireless technologies and programming distribution capabilities for video providers. NRTC helps ensure our members' success by aggregating their individual buying power, negotiating national contracts, and helping members integrate technology solutions with existing infrastructure.