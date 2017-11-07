Digital Map Products Acquires Mexico Business Directory

Digital Map Products, Inc. ("DMP"), a pioneer in geospatial mapping technology and intelligence, announces it has acquired Mexico Business Directory ("MBD"). Founded in 1995, MBD is the largest fully geocoded information database for business locations in Mexico, with approximately 1.6 million records.

The acquisition is in-line with DMP's strategy to significantly expand its global geographic footprint, starting with North America. In July of this year, DMP began fulfilling its strategy to the north, acquiring DMTI Spatial ("DMTI") from Neopost Canada. DMTI is Canada's market leader in location intelligence and data quality. The newly-acquired addition of the MBD database further extends this strategy to the south, strengthening DMP's ability to build out its leading cloud-based platform in geospatial intelligence within Mexico.

"We are thrilled to add Mexico Business Directory to the stable of DMP solutions," said Jim Skurzynski, chief executive officer at DMP. "Our companies share a drive to innovate and exceed customer expectations that is well aligned with our overall growth strategy. Combining our core strengths with our broadened geographic footprint throughout North America enables us to offer expanded capabilities to our growing and diverse customer base."

MBD customers around the world rely on MBD's business database, and with the acquisition, DMP will now be able to offer customers the ability to integrate the data with the company's robust location intelligence solutions.

"After starting Mexican Business Directory 22 years ago and guiding its growth and development, I am excited to be seeing what is possible for the future," said Steven White, founder and owner of MBD. "By combining a strong database with the innovative and powerful location intelligence solutions of DMP, companies across the globe will have access to a very powerful solution for decision making."

Founded in 2000, DMP continues to grow in part due to its commitment to bringing the power of location to more than 350,000 users in a variety of end markets, including real estate, government, technology, and utilities. Today, the company's geospatial mapping technology, applications, and content enable four out of the six top real estate portals, four out of the top five commercial brokerage firms, all 10 of the top home builder brands, more than 200 hundred cities and counties, and four of the largest gas and electric utility companies in the United States, by embedding geospatial capabilities in everyday workflows.

DMP recently received a strategic growth investment from Silversmith Capital Partners and is actively using the capital to continue investing in the development and acquisition of DMP's proprietary land ownership database and accompanying workflow tools.

DMP was advised by Choate Hall & Stewart LLP. Sapient Capital Partners was financial advisor and Loopstra Nixon LLP was legal advisor to Mexico Business Directory. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Digital Map Products

Digital Map Products, headquartered in Irvine, CA, is the leading provider of cloud-based location technology and content solutions that bring the power of spatial technology to over 350,000 mainstream business, government and consumer users in the U.S. and Canada. SpatialStream®, the company's spatial development platform, enables API access to mapping technology and location data sets. Its SmartParcels® nationwide parcel and property data sets provide unparalleled location context, accuracy and interactivity. The company's SaaS products include LandVision™ for real estate and GovClarity® for local government. For more information, visit www.digmap.com.

About Mexico Business Directory

Mexico Business Directory (MBD) offers the most comprehensive, fully geocoded information business database on Mexico. With over 1.6 million records, MBD is proud to provide the largest privately held business database for locations in Mexico and the only one available by the Standard Industrial Coding System (SIC) in English and Spanish. Since 1995, MBD has been a trusted partner for some of the world's top service providers, market research firms, direct marketing companies, advertising agencies and database management companies. For more information, visit www.mexicodataonline.com/.

About Silversmith Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with $460 million of capital under management. Silversmith's mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology and healthcare companies. The firm seeks to invest $15 million to $75 million per company. Representative investments include ActiveCampaign, Digital Map Products, Impact Radius, Nordic Consulting Partners, and Partners Surgical. The founders have over four decades of collective investing experience and have served on the boards of numerous successful growth companies including Ability Network, Dealer.com, Liazon, Liberty Dialysis, MedHOK, Passport Health, SurveyMonkey, and Yapstone. For more information, visit www.silversmithcapital.com/.