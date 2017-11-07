Brand Marketing Leaders Invest in Messaging Apps to Build Lasting Customer Relationships

SAN JOSE, Calif. &LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets LVWD) released today the findings of a study in its new whitepaper titled Messaging Apps and Chatbots for Brand Marketing. The report examines the advantages of branded conversations, the challenges companies face within messaging apps, and how conversational marketing will impact the future of brand engagement. LiveWorld partnered with Brand Innovators to conduct the survey of more than 200 Fortune 500 marketers across business to consumer industries in 2017.

"Conversational marketing is disrupting the brand playbook as consumers spend more time in messaging apps," said Peter Friedman, Chairman and CEO, LiveWorld. "Marketers must employ two-way dialogue tactics to boost consumer engagement, be in the moment, and foster lasting customer relationships."

Conversational marketing, supported by messaging apps, chatbots, and dialogue interfaces are shifting the way brand marketers are engaging consumers. As marketers incorporate messaging channels into campaigns, private and more meaningful conversations are taking place during the customer's journey. The advancement of chatbots, auto-responders, and technologies that integrate live agents, equip brands for interactions in real-time, while personalizing messages with a human touch to deepen customer relationships.

The study reveals that chatbot usage is on the rise.

"Chatbots are altering the future of brand marketing campaigns with conversations between brands and the always-on consumer," says Friedman. "Early adoption of messaging platforms enables natural and authentic engagement with customers and provides brand marketers with a competitive advantage."

To learn more about the views of Fortune 500 marketing professionals and gain additional insights from the report, please view the Messaging Apps and Chatbots for Brand Marketing whitepaper.

About LiveWorld

