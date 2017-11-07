Ethernet Alliance SC17 Demo Highlights Rich Solutions Portfolio For HPC

The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today released details of its SC17 multivendor interoperability demo. Showcasing technologies ranging from 25 Gigabit (25G) to 400 Gigabit (400G) Ethernet, the display highlights the Ethernet ecosystem's unified efforts to give high performance computing (HPC) designers with forward looking solutions for creating custom built HPC environments for today and tomorrow. The Ethernet Alliance demo can be experienced at booth 842 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colo., from November 13 17, 2017. Please follow EASC17 on Twitter for Ethernet Alliance news and events from the SC17 expo floor.

"Ethernet continues to provide diverse choices and options for the HPC community. From component and cabling vendors, to server and switch makers, to test and measurement equipment providers, the Ethernet ecosystem is working in tandem to produce a rich portfolio of solutions that can be leveraged for custom-built HPC environments. And with its journey drawing to a close, the technologies supporting 400G are emerging, opening the path to a new generation of hyperscale computers," said John D'Ambrosia, chairman, Ethernet Alliance; and senior principal engineer, Huawei. "The Ethernet Alliance SC17 demo shows the next Ethernet era is here, bringing with it technologies supporting today's supercomputing needs, and laying out a roadmap for not just tomorrow, but tomorrow's tomorrow."

Ethernet remains a commanding presence in the supercomputing TOP500, representing some 40 percent of systems named to the list. As the overall performance of Ethernet continues to expand, it is moving toward servers supporting 10 Gigabit (10G), 25G, 40 Gigabit (40G), 50 Gigabit (50G), and 100 Gigabit (100G) speeds. The hyperscale architectures enabling high performance at a low cost-per-bit threshold offer HPC designers the flexibility and scalability necessary to construct custom-fit solutions while enjoying the robust reliability and advantages that Ethernet delivers.

The Ethernet Alliance SC17 demo reflects the commitment of the whole of the Ethernet ecosystem to providing the HPC market with an array of best-in-class solutions, from the component and system level, to test and measurement, and beyond. Incorporating copper and optical equipment encompassing servers, switches, NIC adapters, cabling, interconnects, and test and measurement solutions, the demo simulates a real-world HPC environment supporting Ethernet speeds of 1 Gigabit (1G) up to 100G; a variety of interfaces including 25/100G; and 50G optical and electrical signaling. Additionally, the display provides an advanced look at 400G, with a fully realized demonstration that includes network traffic generation, monitoring, analysis, and testing.

The organization's multivendor interoperability SC17 exhibit features participants from across the Ethernet landscape. Among Ethernet Alliance member companies taking part in this year's demo are Anritsu Corporation (TSE: 6754); Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH); Hitachi Ltd. (TSE: 6501); Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC); Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX); Teledyne LeCroy, Inc. (NYSE: TDY); and TE Connectivity, Ltd. (NYSE: TEL).

Ethernet's continued relevance and value to HPC will be explored in The Ethernet Portfolio for HPC SC17 Birds of a Feather session on Thursday, November 16, 2017, at 12:15pm MST. Led by Ethernet Alliance chair John D'Ambrosia, panelists Ran Almog, product manager, Mellanox Technologies; and Nathan Tracy, technologist and manager of industry standards, TE Connectivity, will explore key Ethernet solutions enabling development and deployment of the next generation of computing, networking, and storage.

To view the Ethernet Alliance live demo, please visit SC17 booth number 842.

Additional Quotes:

"Amphenol is once again proud to continue our partnership with the Ethernet Alliance by participating in the live demo at this year's Super Computing conference. This marks our tenth anniversary participating with the EA at this event. The Super Computing conference and exhibition is one of the premier high performance computer events of the year. The Ethernet Alliance booth is the best place for both designers and end users alike to get the latest unbiased information on Gigabit Ethernet and see the latest products in live and static demos." "Amphenol will be displaying our complete line of world class Ethernet products. From backplane and backplane high speed interconnects to our external 100 and 400 GbE I/O connectors and cabling." - Greg McSorley, technical business development manager, Amphenol Corporation

"Anritsu is excited to partner with fellow Ethernet Alliance members in demonstrating leading edge interoperability among data center interconnections from 25Gbps up to 400Gbps. As a world class leader in signal integrity, transport and data network testing solutions, Anritsu welcomes its role in the Ethernet Alliance demonstrations at SC17 as it enables us to showcase our test capabilities alongside market leaders in their respective industry segments in a true, real-world application." - Daniel Gonzalez, business development manager, Anritsu

"Hitachi Cable America is pleased to participate in the Ethernet Alliance's interoperability demonstration with our high-performance passive interconnects, designed to meet the market requirements for speed, density, and reliability. We're grateful for the opportunity to highlight our direct attach passive copper cables with data rates of single channel 25GbE DACs, and DAC breakout cables (QSFP/QSFP 2x50 & QSFP/SFP+ 4x25) at SC17." - Michael Ressl, vice president, business development and technology, Hitachi Cable America Inc.

"As a founding member of the Ethernet Alliance, Intel is a strong supporter for advancement and education of Ethernet technologies. We are delighted to be collaborating in the Ethernet Alliance live interoperability demo at SC'17 where we are showcasing 10/25/40GbE with Intel® Ethernet 700 Series Network Adapters, and 100GbE with the Intel® Ethernet Multi-Host Controller - the first high-bandwidth server networking product to integrate Intel® Ethernet controllers with advanced Ethernet switch capabilities for NFV and data center applications." - Mo Sanchez, Ethernet planning and marketing director, Intel Corporation

"Mellanox is an industry leader providing a complete end-to-end portfolio of the industry's highest performing Ethernet. We are proud to contribute our products and expertise to the Ethernet ecosystem demo from the Ethernet alliance. In turn, this helps to drive standards and ease of adoption which is critical in laying the foundation for a new generation of the Ethernet-enabled datacenters." - Ran Almog, director product marketing, Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.

"As a founding principle member of the Ethernet Alliance, TE Connectivity is proud to participate in the Ethernet Alliance interop demo at SC17. The Ethernet Alliance provides a critical voice in the high-performance and super computing environments, and TE is pleased to enable these systems and networks with high performance connectivity and cable solutions. TE high-speed I/O and backplane connectors, cables, and high efficiency power delivery connectors provide the necessary connections throughout the Ethernet ecosystem. From the most basic connections all the way up to 400Gbps, TE is excited to display the essential interconnections that will enable the next generations of Ethernet." - Nathan Tracy, technologist and manager of industry standards, TE Connectivity

"Teledyne LeCroy is committed to advancing improved features and greater functionality in our SierraNet family of Ethernet protocol tools and we embrace the challenges 'high-speed' design and deployment bring to the market." - David J. Rodgers, senior product marketing manager, Teledyne LeCroy