8x8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ EGHT), the leading provider of truly unified communications, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in the month of November.

On Thursday, November 16, Vik Verma, Chief Executive Officer, and Mary Ellen Genovese, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 8th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference in New York. The discussion will begin at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time and last approximately 30 minutes.

On Thursday, November 30, Vik Verma, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in Scottsdale. The discussion will begin at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time and last approximately 30 minutes.

Listen-only audio webcast and replay will be accessible for 30 days on the Investor Relations website at http://investors.8x8.com.

For more information about these events, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with 8x8 management, please contact your conference representative.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), the leading provider of truly unified cloud communications, powers over a million business users worldwide. 8x8's suite of products seamlessly weaves together unified cloud communications, messaging, meeting and contact center solutions so today's modern organization can communicate at the speed of employee and customer expectations. 8x8 uniquely combines one unified management platform, one seamless communications experience for employees and customers, and one real-time data analytics platform for constant learning and improvement. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or connect with 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+ and Facebook.