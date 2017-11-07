Superior Essex Sets the Standard for Sustainability with First Living Product Certification for Communications Cabling

In keeping with its long running commitments to sustainability and product transparency, Superior Essex is excited to announce that it has received the International Living Future Institute's (ILFI) first Living Product Challenge (LPC) certification ever awarded to a cable manufacturer. Currently, Superior Essex is the only cable manufacturer, and one of just nine products total, to achieve this rigorous and industry leading certification.

Superior Essex is proud to announce that their industry leading Category 6+ Low Smoke, Halogen Free (LSHF) cable achieved this certification. With this Living Product Challenge certification, Superior Essex can contribute to our customers' success in achieving Living Building Challenge (LBC) and WELL building standard projects, as it is the only certified Red List Free cable product on the market. In the near future, LPC certifications will be reviewed to contribute to LEED as well.

The International Living Future Institute is a non-governmental organization (NGO) committed to catalyzing a global transformation toward true sustainability. The Institute seeks partnerships with leaders in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors in pursuit of a future that is socially just, culturally rich and ecologically restorative.

According to the International Living Future Institute, "the Living Product Challenge is an attempt to dramatically raise the bar from a paradigm where simply doing less harm is laudable to one in which we seek to be restorative, giving more than we take." This certification standard is defined by some of the most advanced criteria for the creation of products. In essence, this standard proposes to make product design and production an opportunity to positively impact human and ecological communities worldwide.

Living Products are defined as products that meet the following standards:

"We are proud of how sustainability has been integrated into our company's core values. Achieving the rigorous Living Product Challenge certification is a display of how far we've come. With products that connect the world, we are focused on creating an overall net positive impact on the environment and humans. We look forward to supporting our customer's needs to meet their green building project goals by providing Red List Free cable to the building environment," says Eric Perry, Vice President, Applications Engineering and Quality, Superior Essex.

For more information about Superior Essex environmental initiatives, visit its Environmental page.

About Superior Essex

Superior Essex is a leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable and accessory products serving the communications industry and related distribution markets for over 80 years. Superior Essex is a trade name for Superior Essex International LP and other companies of Superior Essex Inc. SuperiorEssex.com