NGDATA to Present “Connecting the Customer Experience” Webinar Featuring Ventana Research Analyst Richard Snow

NGDATA,Â the customer experience management solutions company, today announced details of its upcoming webinar, "Connecting the Customer Experience Making Every Moment Count to Achieve True Customer Centricity," taking place Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 1 00pm EST. Presented by guest speaker Richard Snow of Ventana Research and Aaron Rosenthal of NGDATA, this webinar will examine how companies can best glean insights from the ever increasing volumes and types of data to enable personalized, connected customer experiences at every moment.

Webinar: "Connecting the Customer Experience: Making Every Moment Count to Achieve True Customer Centricity" Most marketers today understand that having a superior customer experience is crucial for their brand's success and longevity. The promise of treating each customer the way they want to be treated is an imperative customer experience goal, but it's still a struggle for many to achieve.

With all kinds of customer data being accumulated today, organizations need to be able to use it as intelligently as they capture it. While data itself is invaluable, it's the customer insights that are buried within the data that are the most powerful. Being able to glean insights from the ever-increasing volumes and types of data, to enable personalized, connected customer experiences, will set brands miles apart from the competition.

Richard Snow, VP & Research Director of Customer & Contact Center Research at Ventana Research, and Aaron Rosenthal, Product Marketing Manager at NGDATA, will discuss how to make every micro-moment count for the most connected customer experiences.

Key takeaways will include:

-- How to get started down the path of true customer centricity by having customer data easily accessible, manageable and digestible

-- Understanding all the components necessary to transform customer data into actionable insights

-- How the next generation customer data platform (CDP) differs from customer relationship databases, data management platforms and most marketing platforms

-- Real-world use cases on how brands have achieved greater customer centricity with a next generation CDP

To register for this free webinar, please visit: https://www.ngdata.com/connecting-customer-experience-making-every-moment-count-achieve-true-customer-centricity/

