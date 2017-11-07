Pexip Appoints Christopher Ford as Vice President of Sales for Americas Region

Pexip, a leading innovator in scalable, distributed collaboration infrastructure software, today announced that it has named Christopher Ford to lead its Americas sales and marketing operations. Ford has an impressive background in the communications and collaboration industries and will be based in the Pexip Americas headquarters in New York City.

Ford will head up all sales and marketing initiatives for the Americas region. His responsibilities will include customer engagement, channel development and building awareness of the company's award-winning video conferencing and collaboration products and services. Ford will work closely with Pexip's global sales leadership team and will report directly to Åsmund O. Fodstad, Pexip CEO.

Ford joins Pexip from Microsoft where he was instrumental in the development and deployment of the Authorized Device Reseller channel ecosystem for the Surface Hub, which launched in 2016. He was also responsible for driving the Surface Hub brand and product awareness and evangelizing Microsoft collaboration and cloud technologies as part of the company's Modern Workplace solution vision. Before joining Microsoft, Ford worked for Polycom where he led Global Account Management teams for several years, and IBM / Lotus where he developed his passion for conferencing, collaboration and productivity solutions.

"When the opportunity came for me to take on a senior leadership position, in what is arguably the industry's most innovative company, it was an easy decision for me to seize the opportunity," said Ford. "I have been following Pexip's growth with great interest for the last few years. The Pexip solution is simple and elegant and yet can have a major positive impact on our clients' conferencing environment. It is clear to me that Pexip is the fastest mover of any company in our market. I am thrilled to be part of Pexip and to lead the sales and marketing initiatives in a region where we are well positioned to provide client value."

"As we continue to grow in client relationships, size and industry awareness, we are pleased to be able to attract high profile industry leaders such as Chris Ford," said Åsmund O. Fodstad, Pexip CEO. "Over the past year, we have accomplished many things, including having our product certified by Microsoft for Skype for Business, and we are now completing our sales leadership team with truly outstanding people."

With its award-winning Infinity collaboration and communications platform, Pexip aims to be the leader in driving organizational efficiency through providing outstanding user experiences and class-leading interoperability for an unlimited number of users. Built as a virtualized, highly scalable distributed architecture, the platform is quick and easy to install, deploy, use, and manage, allowing customers to capitalize on their investments and create a truly collaborative culture across technology platforms. With Infinity, organizations can offer video, audio, and web-based collaboration solutions to every employee via existing IT or cloud infrastructures - significantly improving organizational efficiency while saving costs.

About Pexip

Founded in 2012 and privately owned, Pexip enables enterprises and organizations to provide video-based communications and collaboration tools to all employees, customers and external partners.

The company's meeting platform enables seamless collaboration across incompatible video and audio technologies such as traditional videoconferencing, Microsoft® Skype® for Business and WebRTC. The unique software provides unmatched capacity and interoperability, and can be deployed in an organization's data center, or in a private or public cloud such as Microsoft Azure or Amazon Web Services, as well as in any hybrid combination.

Pexip Infinity is used by numerous Fortune 500 companies in a variety of industries. The technology also powers a large number of the world's Videoconferencing as a Service (VCaaS) providers. The company was named Global Video Conferencing Technology Innovation Award winner by renowned analysts Frost & Sullivan in 2016. In 2017, Pexip Infinity Fusion was certified for Skype for Business Server by Microsoft, and has been named a development partner for cloud video interop for Microsoft Teams.

Pexip has offices in Oslo, London, Sydney, and New York.

For more information, please visit www.pexip.com