MegaPath Launches Enhancements to Speed Test and Speed Test Plus

MegaPath, a leading provider of voice, data, security and cloud services in North America, today announced enhancements to its industry leading Speed Test and Speed Test Plus sites. Now built on HTML5 for usability across browsers and devices, MegaPath's Speed Test and Speed Test Plus deliver accurate broadband speed and quality results in a simplified display.

"As businesses continue to increase their reliance on bandwidth-intensive applications like voice and video, customers need to understand the quality of the Internet connections that support them," said Dan Foster, President and COO, MegaPath. "MegaPath's Speed Test Plus was one of the first broadband speed tests to provide not only connection speeds but helpful information for users to determine whether their Internet connection will support VoIP and other business-critical cloud applications. Today's release further enhances the user experience of our industry-leading, full-service solution."

Millions of users have come to rely on MegaPath's broadband testing tools since Speed Test first launched in 2003, followed by the launch of Speed Test Plus in 2010. Unlike other Speed Test services, MegaPath Speed Test Plus uniquely delivers a full-service solution that analyzes line quality characteristics, provides recommendations on how to improve service, and provides guidance on how well a connection can support certain applications.

To use MegaPath's full-service Speed Test Plus site, visit www.megapath.com/speedtestplus. To view MegaPath's original Speakeasy Speed Test, visit www.speakeasy.net/speedtest.

About MegaPath

MegaPath is a leading business communications and network provider that helps businesses fully leverage the cloud. MegaPath's award-winning service portfolio includes Voice, Unified Communications, SD-WAN, WiFi, and Internet services, backed by dedicated project management and 100% US-based technical support. MegaPath is uniquely positioned to deliver custom managed solutions to businesses that desire a broad range of high-value services from a single nationwide provider. With over twenty years of expertise, MegaPath empowers businesses of all sizes to simplify operations, improve communications, increase productivity, and lower costs. To learn more about MegaPath's leading service offerings, please visit www.megapath.com.