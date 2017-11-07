Syncsort Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools

Syncsort, the global leader in Big Iron to Big Data solutions, today announced that, for the twelfth straight year, it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools1 for its Trillium data quality software.2

Syncsort's Trillium data quality software is used by leading companies around the world for a full suite of enterprise-grade data quality capabilities, including data profiling and discovery, versatile cleansing and standardization, extensive global address validation and data enrichment. In addition, Syncsort's acquisition of Trillium Software enables its data quality products to benefit from Syncsort's investment in Big Data, including the 'Intelligent Execution' that underpins its DMX-h data integration technology. This enables proper preparation of information assets and guarantees delivery of trusted data sets in the data lake, scalability and speed of data quality for Big Data, and enables organizations for future compute platforms on-premise or in the cloud.

"As the global leader in Big Iron to Big Data, we are committed to helping customers optimize traditional data systems and deliver mission-critical data from these systems into next-generation analytic environments," said Josh Rogers, CEO, Syncsort. "Adding the Trillium Software data quality products to our growing portfolio has extended our unique value in enabling customers to access, improve and enrich all their data, so that they can now have complete trust in its accuracy, reliability and fit for purpose. We are pleased that Gartner has named Syncsort as a leader in the data quality space. Our work in pioneering native integration of Big Data and data quality capabilities will deliver significant value for enterprises seeking trusted business insights."

Syncsort recently launched Trillium Quality for Big Data which enables organizations to harness the power of enterprise-trusted Data Quality with MapReduce and Spark, on premise or in the cloud. Trillium Quality for Big Data will be featured in a webcast on November 8 at 11am EST.

Companies are increasingly looking to data as a strategic asset, but making data-driven business decisions demands access to trustworthy data. Syncsort provides a strong foundation from which Trillium's data quality solutions are delivered, solutions that are simple to deploy and support strategic initiatives across an organization, such as data governance, customer 360, Big Data, data enrichment and validation.

According to the Gartner report, "Consequently, too, the data quality tools market has continued to show strong revenue growth - 7% in 2016 in constant currency, compared with 5.2% in 2015 (see "Market Share: Data Integration Tools and Data Quality Tools, Worldwide, 2016"); its revenue is estimated to have reached $1.37 billion in 2016, up from $1.28 billion in 2015. This market is still among the fastest-growing in the infrastructure software subsector of the enterprise software market (see "Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2016"). We forecast compound annual revenue growth of 10% in this market for the period 2016 to 2021."

