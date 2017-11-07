Xactly Announces Xactly Incent for the Quip Collaboration Platform, Empowering Companies to Embed Sales Compensation Data in Any Quip Document

DREAMFORCE Xactly, a provider of enterprise class, cloud based, incentive compensation solutions for employee and sales performance management, today unveiled Xactly IncentTM, available on the Quip Collaboration Platform, a cloud based platform that enables teams to collaborate, create and deliver work together, faster. Xactly Incent allows users to simply drag and drop key sales compensation data into Quip documents, empowering them to connect in real time on account and territory planning. Now, sales leaders and reps can work in tandem to review current goals and quota attainment and quickly chart the best path forward for success.

Using Xactly Incent in the Quip environment allows sales reps to create live account plan documents, easily pulling in CRM information from Salesforce and official quota attainment from Xactly. Reps can now collaborate on activity and performance plans - driving greater alignment on behaviors that improve outcomes for the sales team and company. For territory planning, the app allows reps to drop live Xactly quota information into their territory plan and see attainment in real time. As such, sales teams can set better goals by measuring the results of their efforts and can connect with the right resources to accelerate sales.

Xactly Incent for the Quip Collaboration Platform will be available in the first half of 2018. See Xactly and Quip in action together at Dreamforce booth #1614 and learn more at: https://www.xactlycorp.com/salesforce/

About Xactly

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Xactly is a leading provider of enterprise-class, cloud-based, incentive compensation solutions for employee and sales performance management. Xactly addresses a critical business need to incentivize employees and align their behaviors with company goals. Our products allow organizations to make more strategic decisions, increase employee performance, improve margins, and mitigate risk.

Our core values are key to our success, and each day we're committed to upholding them by delivering the best we can to our customers. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in SPM software, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to the Xactly blog.

About Quip

Quip, a Salesforce company and cloud-based collaboration platform, enables teams to create and deliver work together, faster. Combining documents, spreadsheets, apps and chat with live CRM data in a modern way. Quip delivers a central hub to create, collaborate and get better work done. Built mobile-first, Quip breaks down communication barriers and silos enabling every business to collaborate online, offline and from any device. Leading brands including 21st Century Fox, Diageo, Electronic Arts and Facebook have turned to Quip to increase collaboration, productivity and innovation. On average Quip users experience 43 percent less email, 38 percent less meetings and are able to complete projects 37 percent faster in Quip1.

