InfoSec Institute Launches Breakthrough Phishing Defense Tool at SecureWorld

InfoSec Institute, the leading provider of comprehensive security training solutions, today announced the release of PhishDefender, a powerful new anti phishing tool available through its SecurityIQ security awareness training platform. PhishDefender works by dynamically linking learner data to real time email security controls to drop phishing susceptibility rates to as low as 0%.

PhishDefender lets program managers automatically activate stronger security settings on high-risk learner email accounts. Based on administrator-defined learner performance criteria, PhishDefender disables links from incoming emails and highlights suspicious elements. If learners take action to improve their risk profiles - by completing additional training or improving security-related behavior - restrictions are removed from their accounts. This happens dynamically, giving learners instant reward for positive behavioral changes.

PhishDefender joins other new SecurityIQ features designed to help organizations improve their overall security posture and risk avoidance:

"With persistent training and the right tools, anyone can learn new things," said Jack Koziol, InfoSec Institute President and Founder. "Our SecurityIQ clients are proof that any organization can change end user behavior. We've seen clients' phishing susceptibility drop from 29% to less than 1% in as little as a few months."

To learn more about the SecurityIQ platform, visit the InfoSec Institute team at SecureWorld Seattle in booth 202 on November 8 and 9.

