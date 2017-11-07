Magellan Health Leverages Talkspace’s Messaging Therapy for Magellan’s Employer Clients

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ MGLN) today announced a collaboration with Talkspace, the global leader in online messaging therapy. Talkspace will work with Magellan to bring messaging therapy in an accessible and convenient format to Magellan's employer clients. Through Talkspace, individuals can seek behavioral health therapy by connecting directly to a therapist in a web or mobile environment, including secure text messaging.

"In today's busy world, we recognize the importance of offering mental healthcare when and where consumers choose to access it," said Gus Giraldo, president of commercial markets for Magellan Health. "Whether you are in the coffee shop, lying in bed in the middle of the night, or working at your desk, a licensed therapist is available to communicate with you in a private, secure setting."

Talkspace will be offered through Magellan's comprehensive Employee Assistance Program (EAP) which supports working families by helping them take control of their emotional wellness at home and in the workplace. Talkspace is the cornerstone of the app in the app ecosystem that Magellan is developing, which also includes Clickotine, a smoking cessation program, as well as other virtual care solutions. These apps are designed to engage working families and allow them to choose different modalities to help each family member improve their mental health and emotional wellbeing.

Talkspace's online therapy platform has over 1,500 licensed therapist who undergo a comprehensive vetting process. All communication between the therapists and their clients follows strict professional codes regarding client confidentiality and the content is also encrypted and securely stored.

"We're excited to introduce more consumers to our service through our new collaboration with Magellan Health," said Oren Frank, CEO of Talkspace. "Companies recognize the impact that emotional well-being has on their employees' personal lives and productivity, and they are looking for solutions that can help their employees feel and perform their best."

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

About Talkspace: Talkspace connects people with licensed therapists through its web and mobile apps. As the leading online therapy company, Talkspace revolutionized mental health care access by bringing the dialogue between therapists and their clients into the digital age. Founded with a mission to eliminate the stigmas associated with mental illness and make therapy more available to millions of people, Talkspace's flagship product, Unlimited Messaging Therapy™, has already been used by more than 500,000 people to contact a therapist. For more information, please visit https://www.talkspace.com. To learn more about online therapy, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/online-therapy/.