irth Solutions Completes Acquisition of Bytronics

irth Solutions, a market leading provider of field service management solutions to the utility, energy and telecom industries, announced today that it has acquired Bytronics, Inc., a firm based in Rochester, New York, that provides software solutions to the energy, utility, municipality and contract locator industries and the maker of DigTrack One Call ticket management software. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Bytronics brings together two market leaders, creating a unified leader in mobile workforce management for the energy and utility marketplace. irth will support all Bytronics' solutions and their customers will now have access to the resources and expertise of the irth Solutions team. Bytronics Founder and President, Bob Dreste, will remain actively involved in the success of irth Solutions and Bytronics and will continue to work to increase the value delivered to clients in both businesses.

"This acquisition combines two complementary businesses that we believe will help expand our capabilities and services," said Jon Sonnenschein, CEO of irth Solutions. "Integrating irth's innovative technology in mobile workforce management with Bytronics' leadership and long-standing reputation in the contract locator market will further boost our world class technology solutions. We are pleased to complete this acquisition and look forward to working closely with Bytronics' talented team."

"I am excited to broaden the resources available to our clients and am thrilled to make Bytronics a part of the irth Solutions family," said Bob Dreste, Founder and President of Bytronics. "This transaction represents a strategic opportunity to provide additional offerings to our loyal customer base. It is a pleasure to partner with the entire staff at irth Solutions."

irth Solutions is a portfolio company of Bregal Sagemount, a growth-focused private capital firm based in New York.

