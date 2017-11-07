Microland appoints Robert Wysocki as Chief Technology Officer

Microland, India's leading Hybrid IT infrastructure service provider, today announced the appointment of Robert (Bob) Wysocki, as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Based out of Atlanta, US, Bob will guide the company's technology and services strategy as it embarks on the next phase of growth.

"Bob will provide Microland the technology leadership and be responsible for enhancing our IT infrastructure services in the areas of Cloud, Digital Transformation and Software Defined Networks. As CTO of Microland, he will steer our technology direction, drive innovation and incubate emerging technologies. Bob's deep understanding of the end-user organizations will enable us to bring innovative solutions and services for global customers," says Pradeep Kar Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Microland Limited.

Commenting on his appointment as CTO, Bob said, "Microland is well positioned with core capabilities across Cloud, Datacenter, Digital services, Networks and Security. I am excited with the immense possibilities to shape Microland's entry as a formidable next-gen services player of the future. I look forward to working with our customers to drive business value and deepen our relationships."

Bob is a seasoned IT evangelist with 30 years of industry experience, gained both at Fortune 20 as well as start-up organizations. During his 16 years at General Electric (GE), he has driven strong business results in numerous disciplines of procurement, product management, engineering, operations and financial management. Prior to GE, Bob also held technology and engineering leadership roles at Pilot Network Services and AT&T. A recognized industry leader, he most recently co-chaired the ONUG Hybrid Cloud Working Group.

About Microland

Microland is a leading Hybrid IT service provider and a trusted partner to enterprises in their IT-as-a-Service journey. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 3,700 professionals across its offices in Australia, Europe, India, Middle East and North America. Microland enables global enterprises to become more agile and innovative through a comprehensive portfolio of services that addresses Hybrid IT transformation, workspace, service and end-to-end IT management. For more info: http://www.microland.com .