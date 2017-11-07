Windsor Selects INCITE from Multimedia Plus for Retail Associate Empowerment & Brand Growth

As retailers are focused on creating an enhanced shopping in store experience with passionate sales associates who have intimate knowledge of products that are in store and online, executive teams are turning to proven next gen technologies. Windsor, known for clothingÂ that fits the life and work styles of today's junior and contemporary women, has selected the mobile platform INCITE from Multimedia Plus, to communicate product knowledge and selling skills that deliver results with a private broadcast network and analytics.

"Windsor is an oasis. Our brand embodies what is different and unique, and sets us apart from the desert of retailers in the mall. Our stores, the website, and valued sales associates contribute to this ideal of beautiful merchandise, great visual displays, cleanliness, and outstanding customer service. As we continue to grow our stores and our brand, investing in our stylists to create an exception customer experience will be paramount to our success," says Leon Zekaria, President of Windsor.

The communications modules of INCITE will fully immerse associates with branded, highly engaging video that brings brands and products to life, while verifying employees' interaction with content and providing KPI-driven training and communications data. Proprietary analytics tools identify, by employee areas of improvement and opportunities to reward.

Embracing the mACP (mobile associate communication platform) trend, the program will rollout on tablets, allowing associates to learn on the sales floor where the action happens and is the greatest success factor in nurturing better, faster, and smarter associates. The program will include signature features such as video without streaming, a fully branded experience, untethered mobility, and real-time results.

"Technology in the retail industry is changing rapidly, yet exceeding customer expectations never goes out of style. This program empowers associates with media and engagement on a level that they are completely comfortable using. We are delighted that INCITE has been chosen to be a part of Windsor Fashion's dedication to service in the digital age,"Â says Jodi Harouche, Chief Creative Officer & President.

Windsor will offer its 1,700+ associates the program in one branded mACP location. As a single app user experience, INCITE offers a streamlined user experience with a dashboard interface, badge reward system, ability to add new content in minutes through a simple drag and drop interface, and powerful tools for self-publishing, and single sign-on. Additionally, sales associates will benefit from a social media link-out to stay informed of posts, updates, and customer feedback.

ABOUT WINDSOR

Established in 1937, Windsor caters to today's junior and contemporary woman with 171 storesÂ throughout the U.S. and its eCommerce site.

ABOUT MULTIMEDIA PLUSÂ Keep your associates a click ahead of your customerTM

New York based Multimedia Plus (MMP) is transforming the way brands communicate globally by providing App-based communications for the frontline to improve performance. High success rates of the program are due to bite-size learning segments, fully customized programs, and the ability to easily track results that leads to greater communications and mentoring of staff. MMP's proprietary technology platform, INCITE powered by QuizScoreÂ®, ensures performance and execution of company strategies - where it counts - with customers. The platform correlates to business results, offers real-time skill building, and utilizes proprietary low-bandwidth delivery of HD video. The company's programs are being used by brands globally and are translated into more than 22 languages.