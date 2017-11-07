Intelsat and Coca-Cola Partner to Promote Digital Access in Africa

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, and The Coca Cola Company are working together to bring satellite enabled Wi Fi services to remote communities across Africa. The partnership will support both companies' future business plans and also their mutual efforts to promote sustainable development, especially in underserved communities.

Internet access is a proven tool for stimulating economic growth in developing countries, with the World Bank reporting that a 10 percent increase in broadband penetration correlates to a 1.38 percent increase in GDP growth. With Intelsat's satellite broadband services, connectivity can be delivered to rural areas where there is limited or no terrestrial or wireless connectivity, opening up a host of additional opportunities for social and economic development.

The Coca-Cola Company is already working in developing communities around the world to foster sustainable development activity like supporting clean water and sanitation services as well as economic empowerment for women. Under the new partnership, Intelsat will work with The Coca-Cola Company to establish Wi-Fi access at certain retail facilities in rural areas, enabling personal and commercial connectivity for citizens.

"We're partnering with public and private sector organizations to address social issues, bringing basic necessities to millions of people through our sustainability-related programs," said Eric Welsh, Global Director, The Coca-Cola Company. "The Internet is a tremendous, undisputed force for economic growth and social change, and with the reach of Intelsat's satellite broadband services, we plan to deliver the benefits of connectivity to even more communities across Africa."

"Satellite connectivity is the easiest way to deliver Internet services to the most people in the shortest possible time frame in infrastructure-poor rural and remote areas," said Jean-Philippe Gillet, Intelsat's Vice President and General Manager of Broadband. "Our fleet innovations, including our Intelsat EpicNG high-performance satellites, make access to broadband satellite services easier, and the work Coca-Cola is doing in local communities around the world fits perfectly with our vision to remove the digital divide often found in remote areas. With the inherent advantages that satellite provides in terms of reach and scalability, we provide a solution in delivering the benefits of internet access to hundreds of communities around the world in a quick, cost-efficient manner."

Supporting Resources:

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the world's largest beverage company, offering over 500 brands to people in more than 200 countries. Of our 21 billion-dollar brands, 19 are available in lower- or no-sugar options to help people moderate their consumption of added sugar. In addition to our namesake Coca-Cola drinks, some of our leading brands around the world include: AdeS soy-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater, and Zico coconut water. At Coca-Cola, we're serious about making positive contributions to the world. That starts with reducing sugar in our drinks and continuing to introduce new ones with added benefits. It also means continuously working to reduce our environmental impact, creating rewarding careers for our associates and bringing economic opportunity wherever we operate. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people around the world. For more information, visit Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/CocaColaCo or check out our blog, Coca-Cola Unbottled, at www.coca-colablog.com.