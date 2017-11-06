Hytera to Present at IWCE’s Critical LTE Communications Forum

IRVINE, Calif. &Enterprises, governments, public safety, and critical infrastructure are preparing to transition their communications networks from traditional Land Mobile Radio (LMR) to mission critical LTE. As the leading global provider of innovative Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) communications solutions, Hytera will showcase its LTE thought leadership at IWCE's Critical LTE Communications Forum, November 8 to 9 at the Hilton Dallas Park Cities in Dallas.

Mr. Yelin Jiang, Senior VP of Research & Development for Hytera, will lead a rapid-fire discussion of this emerging technology.

"LTE is transforming the way our customers are keeping their communities and workplaces safe," said Kevin Nolan, Director of Marketing, Hytera America West. "We are proud to educate the marketplace on this technology and to present our LTE-DMR Multi-mode Advanced Radio, the first convergence of critical voice services and broadband data in one device, along with the world's leading portfolio of rugged digital portable radios that are built to military standards."

