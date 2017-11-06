IP-VPN Service Agreement Formed with MPT in Myanmar, Achieves Stable Service

KDDI would like to announce that it has formed an IP VPN service agreement with Myanma Posts & Telecommunications (MPT). The agreement makes KDDI the first foreign telecommunications carrier to have an IP VPN interconnection with MPT. This agreement boosts the reliability of the KDDI GLOBAL IP VPN Service into Myanmar in addition to making even more stable service a possibility.

Until now, the quality and stability of redundancy-lacking international transmission lines had been a problem in Myanmar-bound communications, but through this agreement, KDDI and MPT have accomplished complete redundancy of international transmission routes into and out of Myanmar. The routes connect two major cities in Myanmar, the capital Naypyidaw and the largest commercial center Yangon, with Japan via a new landline route through China and a new undersea cable route. Additionally, the new service has made use of a highly reliable optical fiber network developed by MPT to provide a more stable experience for users throughout Myanmar.

For this new interconnection, IP-VPN technical designs and operation performance standards were more clearly defined, which will provide more stable network operations. In addition, KDDI will provide remote monitoring services for routers on customer premises [1] for quick information on MPT's network status, allowing an improved level of service.

Since establishing KDDI Myanmar as an overseas subsidiary in 2013, KDDI has provided one-stop support for the business activities of our clients expanding in Myanmar, from ICT infrastructure design to its construction and maintenance. As a pioneer of international communications, we will continue to work together with local overseas entities to strongly support our clients' global business expansion in the future.

KDDI GLOBAL IP-VPN