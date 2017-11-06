APAC Enterprises Deploy Red Hat OpenStack Platform to More Swiftly Scale IT Cloud Infrastructure

OpenStack Summit Sydney 2017 Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today shared that enterprises in APAC countries such as Australia, China, Hong Kong, Korea and Singapore have adopted Red Hat OpenStack Platform, a highly scalable Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solution, as part of their open hybrid cloud initiative.

As per the OpenStack Foundation User Survey results1, OpenStack's popularity has increased across the globe. Survey respondents revealed a 44 percent increase in OpenStack deployments compared to last year - and 74 percent of all deployments occurred outside the U.S. according to respondents. Additionally, survey respondents have shown growing adoption, increased scale and a diverse user base, driven by respondents' desire to accelerate innovation and avoid vendor lock-in.

Red Hat, a leader in making open technologies safer, more secure and more easily consumable for business-critical use, provides solutions that are designed to serve as the foundation for modern, flexible and scalable cloud deployments. Red Hat OpenStack Platform is designed for private or public cloud infrastructure, built on the enterprise-grade backbone of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Based on OpenStack community code, Red Hat OpenStack Platform is a tested, certified and supported version of OpenStack that is designed to provide the agility to scale and more quickly meet customer demand without compromising availability, performance or IT security requirements.

Customers rely on Red Hat OpenStack Platform to power their hybrid and private clouds for a variety of mission-critical deployments. In APAC, this includes organizations such as:

CapitalOnline Data Service Co., Ltd.

CapitalOnline Data Service Co., Ltd., an international cloud computing service provider headquartered in Beijing, wanted to establish an OpenStack private cloud to improve service availability, flexibility, and scalability while controlling storage costs. The company chose Red Hat OpenStack Platform for its cloud environment as it provided the key dependencies - such as service capabilities, third-party drivers, system performance and greater security - that CapitalOnline requires for its production environment. With its new integrated, more streamlined cloud environment, CapitalOnline can build and launch services faster, both internally and for customers. Together with Red Hat Ceph Storage, an open, massively scalable, unified storage solution that's integrated with Red Hat OpenStack Platform, and open source SDN, CapitalOnline reports that it was able to reduce the cost for its customers by more than 50 percent as compared to using proprietary enterprise software.

CargoSmart Limited

CargoSmart Limited, headquartered in Hong Kong, provides global shipment management software solutions that help shipping companies and cargo terminals increase delivery reliability, reduce transportation costs and streamline operations. In light of increasing customer requests for transport network information, CargoSmart initiated the Network Optimization Engine (NOE) project, an IaaS initiative for maximizing booking revenue and increasing operational efficiency while reducing operating costs. To create a stable, robust IT environment to support the NOE project, CargoSmart expanded its use of Red Hat CloudForms and deployed Red Hat OpenStack Platform. The deployment enabled CargoSmart to speed up responses to business users' requests and manage their virtual machines (VM), and also allowed the organization to use new self-service capabilities. With its new Red Hat environment, the company reports that it can now build a VM, as well as operations and application systems, in just 27 minutes. CargoSmart also reports that expanding and storing the CPU can now take only 3 minutes, and provisioning time for a single VM has been reduced from 8 hours to just 20 minutes.

Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways is an international airline registered and based in Hong Kong, offering scheduled passenger and cargo services to 199 destinations in 49 countries and territories. With a digitally-enabled business strategy that puts customers at its core, Cathay Pacific looked to innovate with a comprehensive cloud solution that provides stability through standardization, centralized management and application deployment capabilities, as well as enables speed to market that can support the overall business strategy. Cathay Pacific developed an integrated hybrid cloud platform by successfully implementing several Red Hat technologies and services, including: Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform; Red Hat CloudForms; Red Hat Ansible Tower; Red Hat Enterprise Linux; Red Hat OpenStack Platform; and Red Hat Satellite. Cathay is implementing Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform on Red Hat OpenStack to auto-scale its infrastructure layer to support greater scalability and automate the deployment of their applications.

Lotte Data Communication Company

Lotte Data Communication Company (LDCC), a subsidiary of Lotte Group and an IT service provider headquartered in Seoul, wanted to prepare for the future by building a cloud platform to grow its business, integrate IT resources and increase efficiency. By deploying Red Hat OpenStack Platform integrated with Red Hat Ceph Storage, LDCC established private and public cloud computing environments which LDCC estimates will help to reduce the five-year total cost of ownership, while also improving agility and reliability. The new OpenStack environment also allowed the company to venture into a new business area as an external cloud service provider. The addition of these services helped LDCC broaden the range of its commercial offerings and strengthen its marketability with other global companies.

MyRepublic Group Limited

MyRepublic, an internet service provider (ISP) headquartered in Singapore, has deployed Red Hat OpenStack Platform, Red Hat Ceph Storage and Red Hat CloudForms to create a modern cloud environment as part of the company's open hybrid cloud initiative. The scalable cloud platform replaces a fragmented legacy IT infrastructure and offers MyRepublic increased availability, greater agility and significant reductions in hardware costs. The new infrastructure enables MyRepublic to scale up and add resources to handle spikes in demand, resulting in higher system availability and lower latency. More importantly, MyRepublic's infrastructure is now more reliable, thereby decreasing downtime -- an added benefit to customers.

STT Connect

STT Connect, part of ST Telemedia, was established to provide private cloud platforms for enterprises and governments, including high performance compute, storage, network and professional services. The company chose Red Hat solutions, including Red Hat OpenStack Platform, Red Hat Ceph Storage and Red Hat Ansible Tower, which has helped enabled STT Connect to win new customers, cut operating costs and reduce time to market. By moving to Red Hat technologies, STT Connect reports that it has experienced reduced total cost of ownership (TCO) by 15 percent and has achieved a 50 percent reduction in datacenter footprint. The company has also been able to enjoy better performance and achieve a greater rate of over-provisioning, thus helping to maximize its investment. STT Connect recently achieved the MTCS SS 584 Level 3 certification.

Supporting Quotes

Frank Feldmann, head of APAC office of technology, Red Hat "As enterprises across APAC move to the cloud, their IT departments can be tasked with more swiftly deploying and scaling IT infrastructure. Red Hat OpenStack Platform combines the power of Red Hat Enterprise Linux with Red Hat OpenStack technology designed to deliver a scalable and more secure foundation to build and manage an open private or public cloud. By choosing solutions based on Red Hat OpenStack Platform, enterprises can benefit from the faster pace of open source innovation while maintaining a stable platform for production deployment."

Yoon-soo Kim, cloud service manager, Lotte Data Communication Company "We embraced the cloud to standardize and integrate our group's 'silo' systems to increase efficiency. OpenStack is considered as a leading standard in the cloud market, so we used a single OpenStack platform for our external cloud service. We believed OpenStack would work best in a Linux environment and we selected Red Hat primarily for its reliability. Red Hat OpenStack Platform has been effective in enabling us to continually expand to new service models and we were able to provide a public cloud service after creating an environment with minimal trial and error."

Eric Wong, general manager, CargoSmart Limited "We roll out solutions on technology, with enterprise support, allowing our customers to focus on their own solution development. Red Hat technology can be flexibly integrated with other open source software and is supported by a number of developers and distributors. With Red Hat solutions, we can now more easily evolve into a service provider and deliver IaaS and SaaS solutions to our customers. This vendor flexibility adds value to our core business and is conducive to our future development in becoming an independent software vendor."

Zheng Yi, vice president, CapitalOnline Data Service Co., Ltd. "There were several reasons for setting up an OpenStack private cloud. We wanted a highly efficient and flexible cloud environment that would help us optimize our infrastructure hardware resources and reduce our costs. We also needed software-defined networking (SDN) for our cloud services. Red Hat is known as the world's leading open source solution provider. We also chose to work with Red Hat because we believe they can provide us with the best technical support for our needs."

Kerry Peirse, general manager IT Infrastructure & Operations, Cathay Pacific Airways "Cathay Pacific is committed to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. As an airline, we have been a strong proponent of the cloud. In our journey to the hybrid cloud, we wanted an environment which included virtual private/public cloud solutions combined with 'on premise' solutions and infrastructure. We worked with Red Hat to successfully provide an integrated hybrid cloud solution using the company's cloud technologies such as Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, Red Hat CloudForms and Red Hat OpenStack Platform. The new, unified hybrid cloud has helped increase our agility, reduce cost and infrastructure footprint improving capacity planning and standardization of infrastructure builds."

Eugene Yeo, Group CIO, MyRepublic Group Limited "Undergoing rapid expansion, we found it was increasingly challenging to innovate and grow via our existing infrastructure. We had a choice between proprietary and open source private cloud solutions, including vendors who offered custom open source solutions. We chose Red Hat OpenStack solution based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux - supported by Red Hat CloudForms management software and Red Hat Ceph Storage. Now we can more easily scale and add resources to handle spikes in demand, such as during short-term promotions when user numbers can grow rapidly."

David Robinson, chief technology officer, STT Connect "To deliver a flexible, more secure enterprise-grade open cloud infrastructure with innovative SLA's, we chose to partner with Red Hat to enable this with Red Hat OpenStack Platform, Red Hat Ceph Storage and Red Hat Ansible Tower. As a Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider, our customers and partners can have greater confidence that they are running on a platform that has integrated innovative technology into a flexible service offering, designed to make the cloud more reliable and affordable."

1 https://www.openstack.org/news/view/311/openstack-user-survey-reveals-growing-number-of-deployments-greater-scale-and-global-diversity

