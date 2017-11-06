Red Hat Helps Radiance Technologies Bring Massively-Scalable and Fully-Open Cloud Infrastructure to the U.S. Department of Defense

OpenStack Summit Sydney 2017 Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, is today announcing that Radiance Technologies, Inc., an employee owned small business offering a variety of services and products for government and commercial customers, has deployed a tailored solution on behalf of the Department of Defense (DoD) using Red Hat Cloud Suite, Red Hat's hybrid cloud offering that enables organizations to more easily build and manage cloud native applications through a single platform.

A DoD contractor since 1999, Radiance received a new task order to help migrate a U.S. Air Force organization from its current network architecture to a scalable cloud infrastructure. To do this, Radiance needed a solution with an agile, automated framework and storage architecture that could handle a large volume of virtual machines (VMs). Additionally, Radiance had only 90 days to provision and deploy this new solution from scratch. After reviewing competitive cloud solutions, Radiance selected Red Hat Cloud Suite, as it is designed to provide an end-to-end, deployment-ready offering for enterprise digital transformation.

This customer's mission demanded a rapidly scalable architecture that is both dynamic and resilient; dynamic in that it must be able to handle hundreds of robust VMs, and resilient in that it must be capable of rapid automated redeployment, if required. To add to the complexity, because of the organization's specific security requirements, this environment must be able to operate in a complete stand-alone mode. To meet these needs, Radiance, supported by Red Hat, used many of the technologies comprising Red Hat Cloud Suite, including:

With the technology requirements and turnaround time, Red Hat Consulting also assisted Radiance, tailoring this particular build and environment to the unique needs of the DoD. Red Hat Consulting also assisted in the knowledge transfer and training, helping Radiance to plan, build and deploy the solution designed to meet the DoD's needs.

Supporting Quotes

Paul Smith, senior vice president and general manager, U.S. Public Sector, Red Hat "Given the breadth and complexity often involved in defense IT, the capability to more easily build cloud-native applications, deploy them and manage these workloads in a single platform can be important. Red Hat Cloud Suite is designed to provide the technologies to drive transformation in a ready-to-deploy solution that can fit specific infrastructure needs. We're proud to have collaborated with Radiance on a solution that not only helps to better equip a U.S. Air Force organization, but also provides the Department of Defense with a flexible, scalable and powerful set of tools to develop their own digital services and cloud-native applications internally."

Timothy Autry, assistant vice president, Cyber Engineering Operations, Radiance Technologies, Inc. "Radiance needed a partner that could rapidly respond to our Air Force customer's robust cloud requirement. Other companies we spoke with were simply unable to meet our needs. Red Hat not only stepped up to the challenge, but also consistently brought their 'A Team' week after week throughout the entire engagement. Red Hat made me feel like making my customer happy was as important to them as it was to me -- and that level of sustained commitment is hard to find these days."

Additional Resources

Connect with Red Hat

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world's leading provider of open-source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to provide reliable and high-performing cloud, Linux, middleware, storage and virtualization technologies. Red Hat also offers award-winning support, training, and consulting services. As a connective hub in a global network of enterprises, partners, and open source communities, Red Hat helps create relevant, innovative technologies that liberate resources for growth and prepare customers for the future of IT. Learn more at http://www.redhat.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: risks related to the ability of the Company to compete effectively; the ability to deliver and stimulate demand for new products and technological innovations on a timely basis; delays or reductions in information technology spending; the integration of acquisitions and the ability to market successfully acquired technologies and products; fluctuations in exchange rates; the effects of industry consolidation; uncertainty and adverse results in litigation and related settlements; the inability to adequately protect Company intellectual property and the potential for infringement or breach of license claims of or relating to third party intellectual property; risks related to the security of our offerings and other data security vulnerabilities; changes in and a dependence on key personnel; the ability to meet financial and operational challenges encountered in our international operations; and ineffective management of, and control over, the Company's growth and international operations, as well as other factors contained in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (copies of which may be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov), including those found therein under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations". In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic and political conditions, governmental and public policy changes and the impact of natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Red Hat, the Shadowman logo, Ansible, Ceph, CloudForms and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries. The OpenStack Word Mark is either a registered trademark/service mark or trademark/service mark of the OpenStack Foundation, in the United States and other countries, and is used with the OpenStack Foundation's permission. Red Hat is not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by the OpenStack Foundation, or the OpenStack community.