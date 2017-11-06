Veritone Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2017

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ VERI), a leading provider of cloud based artificial intelligence (AI) analytics and cognitive solutions, today reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Third Quarter 2017 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Veritone Artificial Intelligence Platform

Media Agency Business

Third Quarter 2017 Operational Highlights

Management Commentary and Outlook

"The third quarter represented a continuation of the same strong growth and operational momentum we have achieved over the last several quarters," said Veritone's Chairman and CEO, Chad Steelberg. "We experienced year-over-year growth across all of our key performance indicators, achieved important milestones with our releases of aiWARE Edge and the Veritone Developer Application, continued to strengthen and expand both aiWARE and our team, and secured several new major wins for our AI platform.

"We expect to end the year with approximately 425 accounts and approximately 150 active third-party cognitive engines on our AI platform, as well as having processed approximately 2.75 million total hours of video and audio files during the year. And while we remain increasingly optimistic about our organic growth prospects, we are also continuing to selectively explore acquisition opportunities. We are very encouraged by the prospects of our business and we expect to continue to deliver on the metrics that will drive long-term business value for our company and our stockholders."

Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Net revenues in the third quarter of 2017 increased 60% to $3.7 million from $2.3 million in the same period in 2016. The increase in net revenues was due to an increase in media agency revenues of $1.1 million, or 48%, and to an increase of $0.3 million, or 340%, in SaaS licensing revenues from the Company's AI platform.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2017 increased 83% to $3.4 million (92.1% of net revenues) from $1.9 million (80.7% of net revenues) in the same period in 2016. The increase in gross margin was due primarily to the operating leverage provided by the Company's higher net revenues level.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2017 increased 192% to $22.9 million from $7.8 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year increase in operating expenses was due primarily to an $11.6 million increase in stock-based compensation expenses, and to higher investments in software development, data science, and sales and marketing as the Company continued to enhance its AI platform, including developing new products and functionality. The year-over-year increase in stock-based compensation was due primarily to $8.9 million of expense recorded in the third quarter relating to the vesting of performance-based stock options previously issued to the Company's CEO and President.

Loss from operations in the third quarter of 2017 was $19.5 million, an increase of $13.5 million compared with a loss from operations of $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2016, due primarily to the $11.6 million increase in stock-based compensation expenses discussed above.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders in the third quarter of 2017 totaled $19.4 million, or $1.31 per share (based on 14.8 million weighted average shares outstanding). The company's net loss attributable to common stockholders in the third quarter of 2016 was $8.2 million, or $3.49 per share (based on 2.4 million weighted average shares outstanding).

As of September 30, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $60.4 million and no long-term debt.

Nine Month 2017 Financial Results

Net revenues in the first nine months of 2017 increased 70% to $10.9 million from $6.4 million in the same period in 2016. The increase in net revenues was due to an increase in media agency revenues of $3.7 million, or 60%, and to an increase of $0.8 million, or 368%, in SaaS licensing revenues from the Company's AI platform.

Gross profit in the first nine months of 2017 increased 89% to $10.1 million (92.5% of net revenues) from $5.3 million (83.3% of net revenues) in the same period in 2016. The increase in gross margin was due primarily to the operating leverage provided by the Company's higher net revenues level.

Total operating expenses in the first nine months of 2017 increased 102% to $44.0 million from $21.8 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year increase in operating expenses was due primarily to a $12.0 million increase in stock-based compensation expenses, and to higher investments in software development, data science, and sales and marketing as the Company continued to enhance its AI platform, including developing new products and functionality. The year-over-year increase in stock-based compensation was due primarily to $9.3 million of expense recorded in the first nine months relating to performance-based stock options previously issued to the Company's CEO and President.

Loss from operations in the first nine months of 2017 was $33.9 million, an increase of $17.5 million compared with a loss from operations of $16.4 million in the first nine months of 2016, due primarily to the $12.0 million increase in stock-based compensation expense described above.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders in the first nine months of 2017 totaled $51.3 million, or $5.94 per share (based on 8.6 million weighted average shares outstanding), which included the higher stock-based compensation expenses discussed above, as well as other expenses of $12.9 million related primarily to the write-off of debt discounts and issuance costs upon the conversion of the Company's outstanding convertible notes and to the issuance of stock warrants upon the additional investment by Acacia in connection with the Company's initial public offering, and non-cash expenses of $4.5 million relating to the accretion of redeemable preferred stock. The Company's net loss attributable to common stockholders in the first nine months of 2016 was $20.3 million, or $10.37 per share (based on 2.0 million weighted average shares outstanding).

About Veritone

Veritone (VERI) is a leading artificial intelligence company that has developed a unique platform, aiWARE, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in a variety of markets, including media, politics, legal and government. The open platform integrates an ecosystem of best-of-breed cognitive engines and powerful applications, which can be orchestrated together to reveal valuable, multivariate insights. aiWARE delivers unprecedented insights by unlocking data from linear files such as radio and TV broadcasts, surveillance footage and public and private content globally. To learn more about Veritone, please visit Veritone.com.

