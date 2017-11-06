Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $7.7 Million Military Airborne TWTA Contract

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.Â (NASDAQ CMTL) announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal 2018, itsÂ Santa Clara, California based subsidiary,Â Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, has received a production contract for more thanÂ $7.7 million from a U.S. military integrator to supply high power traveling wave tube amplifiers (TWTAs). This is the follow on order for a multi year airborne strategic military program.

"ComtechÂ is a key supplier on this highly advanced strategic satellite application," said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer ofÂ Comtech Telecommunications Corp.Â "The amplifier is designed for use on multiple airframes, and includes sophisticated electronics that allows the user with the ability to transmit under extreme battlefield conditions. We are pleased to be a long-term partner on this important program."

Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 51 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, ship-board, and airborne mobile applications. Please visitÂ www.xicomtech.comÂ for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.Â designs, develops, produces, and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

