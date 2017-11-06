Comcast Business Invests More Than $6 Million to Expand High-Performance Ethernet Network to Five New San Jose Business Parks

Comcast Business today announced that it has invested more than $6 million to expand its fiber network to five new San Jose, California, business parks. Capable of delivering up to 10 Gigabits per second (Gbps) of network capacity, Comcast's Ethernet network will bring superior speeds, along with scalable, secure and reliable performance, to more than 1,600 San Jose businesses. As a result, these area organizations can benefit from innovative Ethernet, internet, Wi Fi, TV and voice solutions to remain competitive and help grow their bottom line.

"With a population surpassing 1 million, San Jose is the 10th largest city in the country, the 3rd largest in California, and the heart of Silicon Valley. It's a thriving technology hub, home to tech giants such as Apple, eBay, Cisco and PayPal," said Matthew Mahood, president and CEO of The Silicon Valley Organization. "Much like other large cities, San Jose is always looking for ways to attract new businesses while maintaining the best quality of life it can for all. Silicon Valley does business differently. In order to continue innovating, it must stay on the cutting-edge of technology to compete effectively within the region, and Comcast Business helps position us as a leading high-tech city."

"The availability and reach of our high-performance Ethernet network is a tremendous business advantage for San Jose organizations," said David Brown, vice president of Comcast Business for California. "Companies of all sizes can meet their capacity needs now and prepare for future requirements as well, all while benefiting from our advanced telecommunications services. Not only does this help organizations meet customer needs and drive growth, but it helps boost the local economy as well."

This Ethernet expansion will provide businesses with access to a comprehensive portfolio of multi-Gigabit Ethernet options that will help meet the day-to-day demands of organizations requiring large amounts of bandwidth, looking to link multiple sites or branch locations, or planning to connect their offices to a third-party data center. Services offered include:

