Ocean Network Express (ONE) Selects XVELA Collaborative Stowage Solution

XVELA, the world's first cloud collaboration platform for ocean carriers and terminal operators, announced today that Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. ("ONE") has selected XVELA's next generation Collaborative Stowage solution to meet its stowage planning needs.

The selection of XVELA's cloud-based solution underscores the commitment of ONE to take a collaborative approach toward working with operational and technology partners in order to provide a higher level of service and exceed customer expectations.

"Ocean Network Express endeavors to achieve new levels of efficiency and deliver a new standard of service to our customers," said a ONE executive. "We believe that XVELA's innovative collaborative solution will enable us to work more effectively with our operational partners around the world in order to attain these goals."

"ONE is determined to unify and enhance the customer experience through the adoption of new technologies. We are pleased that ONE sees the value of enhanced visibility and collaboration that next-generation cloud solutions can offer, and has accordingly chosen to consolidate their stowage planning activities with XVELA," said Guy Rey-Herme, President of XVELA.

With the ONE service scheduled to begin April 1, 2018, ONE stowage planners will migrate to the full XVELA cloud-based solution, enabling collaboration and improving communication, transparency and operational efficiency both within the organization and with terminals and other operational partners across the ONE network on a single, shared industry collaboration platform.

About XVELA

XVELA provides a transformative, cloud-based collaboration platform that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to a network of ocean carriers and terminal operators. Through real-time collaboration, shared, unbiased data, and actionable visibility across the vessel rotation, XVELA enables terminals, carriers and operational partners to work together to better communicate, coordinate and synchronize their operations, starting with stowage planning and expanding to berth management and port call optimization. The result is a win-win solution that allows both terminals and carriers to forge new efficiencies, improve customer service and reliability, and capture substantial untapped savings across the ocean supply chain.

Backed by Navis, the leading provider of software and services for terminal operators and ocean carriers, XVELA operates as an independent entity focused on enabling collaboration and operational visibility. For more information, visit www.xvela.com.