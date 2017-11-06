Zebra Technologies to Testify During Senate Hearing on IoT Advancement

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ ZBRA), the market leader in rugged mobile computers, barcode scanners and barcode printers enhanced with software and services to enable real time enterprise visibility, will testify on advancing the Internet of Things (IoT) in rural America to the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee's Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation and the Internet.

The hearing will focus on business-to-business (B2B) IoT solutions and their positive impact on jobs, the economy and rural America. Zebra will highlight the real-time visibility, productivity gains, and operational efficiencies resulting from IoT across industries such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare and transportation and logistics. The hearing will also examine the use and benefits of IoT, especially in rural communities, and the infrastructure requirements to ensure residents across the U.S. have access to IoT solutions to help drive the digital economy.

A live video of the hearing will be available at www.commerce.senate.gov.

