E2open Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Zyme

E2open, the one place in the cloud to run your supply chain, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Zyme, the leader in channel data management (CDM) enabling organizations to have deep visibility into their indirect sales channels. This acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the coming weeks.

This combination will give global manufacturers unprecedented visibility and control of their manufacturing and sales operations. Zyme provides continuous, decision-grade data on everything related to sales, rebates and marketing promotions. Combining decision-grade data with AI-enabled algorithms on one connected platform, allows enterprises to automate business decisions at scale and manage global operations with efficiency and effectiveness.

Zyme provides the leading CDM cloud platform, delivering critical downstream visibility for global companies that leverage distributors, retailers, e-tailers and resellers to sell their products. Zyme's industry-leading customers, including Amazon, Dell, Fujitsu, GE, Microsoft, Plantronics, Seagate, Symantec, VMware, and Xerox, use channel intelligence to improve visibility and shape demand in their channels. Zyme optimizes business processes like sales execution, inventory management, partner rebates and incentives, marketing, and financial compliance. Pre-built integrations with Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics allow Zyme to provide immediate value to its customers.

Supply chain is one of the largest consumers of channel data and joining forces enables E2open to offer a turnkey solution that immediately unlocks its value. It also accelerates Zyme's vision of insight and alignment among channel partners and channel performance optimization.

"E2open provides a digital platform that helps the world's largest and best run companies reduce cycle times, save hundreds of millions of dollars and react to supply and demand changes in real time. The addition of Zyme increases our network scale to connect more than 70,000 enterprises, manage trillions of dollars in commerce, and transact billions of dollars in cash payments between trading partners," said E2open CEO Michael Farlekas. "The combination of our network and AI-enabled algorithms allows companies to seamlessly orchestrate and optimize key business processes across the essential areas of manufacturing, supply chain, distribution, and sales."

E2open is the one place, in the cloud, to run your supply chain, powered by the world's largest direct business network and a broad portfolio of next generation solutions including Sourcing & Procurement, Quality & Traceability, Inventory Visibility & Optimization, Supply Planning & Response, Logistics & Fulfillment, S&OP/Financial Planning, Demand Planning & Sensing, Channel Data Management and Channel Performance Optimization. E2open enables the world's largest and most complex supply chains to better plan, execute and collaborate. We understand supply chain. Bring us your challenges and E2open will deliver better outcomes. www.e2open.com.