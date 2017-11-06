Mellanox Announces Innova-2 FPGA-Based Programmable Adapter Family to Power Next Generation of Cloud, Security, Big Data and Deep Learning Platforms

SUNNYVALE, Calif. &Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ MLNX), a leading supplier of high performance, end to end smart interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, today announced the Innova 2 product family of FPGA based smart network adapters. Innova 2 is the industry leading programmable adapter designed for a wide range of applications, including security, cloud, Big Data, deep learning, NFV and high performance computing.

Innova-2 is available in multiple configurations, either open for customers' specific applications or pre-programmed for security applications with encryption acceleration such as IPsec, TLS/SSL and more. For security applications, Innova-2 delivers 6X higher performance while reducing total cost of ownership by 10X when compared to alternative options. For Cloud infrastructures, Innova-2 enables SDN and virtualized acceleration and offloads. Deep learning training and inferencing applications will be able to achieve higher performance and better system utilization by offloading algorithms into Innova-2 FPGA and the ConnectX® acceleration engines.

Innova-2 is based on an efficient combination of the state-of-the-art ConnectX-5 25/40/50/100Gb/s Ethernet and InfiniBand network adapter with Xilinx® UltraScale™ FPGA accelerator. Innova-2 adapters deliver best-of-breed network and storage capabilities as well as hardware offloads to CPU-intensive applications.

"The Innova-2 product line brings new levels of acceleration to Mellanox intelligent interconnect solutions," said Gilad Shainer vice president of Marketing, Mellanox Technologies. "We are pleased to equip our customers with new capabilities to develop their own innovative ideas, whether related to security, big-data analytics, deep learning training and inferencing, cloud and other applications. The solution allows our customers to achieve unprecedented performance and flexibility for the most demanding market needs."

The Innova-2 family of dual-port Ethernet and InfiniBand network adapters supports network speeds of 10, 25, 40, 50 and 100Gb/s, while the PCIe Gen4 and OpenCAPI (Coherent Accelerator Processor Interface) host connections offer low-latency and high-bandwidth. Innova-2 allows flexible usage models, with transparent accelerations using Bump-in-the-Wire or Look-Aside architectures. The solution fits any server with its standard PCIe card form factor (Half Height, Half Length), enabling a wide variety of deployments in modern data centers.

"We are happy to continue our deep collaboration efforts with Mellanox and to deliver optimized compute platforms to our mutual customers," said Brad McCredie, vice president, Cognitive Systems Development, IBM. "Innova-2 will enable us to maximize the performance of our cloud, deep learning and other platforms by utilizing Mellanox acceleration engines and the ability to connect to our industry leading OpenCAPI CPU interfaces."

"At Secunet Security Networks AG, we specialize in bringing high-performance security solutions to our very demanding government and commercial customers," said Dr. Kai Martius, CTO of Secunet. "The Innova family of adapters is an ideal element to our network security products, delivering protocol-sensitive accelerated crypto processing to our offerings."

"Xilinx is pleased that our All Programmable UltraScale™ FPGAs are accelerating Mellanox's Innova network adaptors," said Manish Muthal, vice president of Data Center Business at Xilinx. "Our combined technology enables the rapid deployment of customized acceleration for emerging data center and high performance computing workloads."

Mellanox will be showcasing Innova-2 adapters at the OpenStack Summit, Nov 6-8, booth B20, Sydney, Australia, and at SC17, Nov 13-16, booth # 653, at the Colorado Convention Center.

Supporting Resources:

About Mellanox

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) is a leading supplier of end-to-end InfiniBand and Ethernet smart interconnect solutions and services for servers and storage. Mellanox interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system performance capability. Mellanox offers a choice of fast interconnect products: adapters, switches, software and silicon that accelerate application runtime and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including high performance computing, enterprise data centers, Web 2.0, cloud, storage and financial services. More information is available at: www.mellanox.com.

Note: Mellanox and ConnectX are registered trademarks of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.