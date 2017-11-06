Orange Business Services Integrates Global Network and IT Infrastructure of ZF and TRW

ZF, one of the largest automotive suppliers worldwide and headquartered in Friedrichshafen, Germany, has renewed and expanded its contract with Orange Business Services. The four year contract worth over 50 million euros includes the integration of former TRW Automotive into the ZFÂ Group. This merger, which started in 2015, allows the company to consolidate its services and meet the future challenges of the automotive industry.

The integration of network and IT infrastructure after a merger is an important part in the success of any acquisition. Both ZF and TRW were existing Orange Business Services customers. The integration process covered both Business VPN and hybrid networks, along with more than 13 different services and solutions for 350 locations and 137,000 employees worldwide. In addition, Orange merged its two globally split support teams and helpdesks.

The services Orange provides for the merged company include network with optimization, Internet connectivity, security services, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), video conferencing, and consulting.

With the merger completed, ZF and TRW can expand their customer base and have a consistent voice to customers. The comprehensive portfolio of both companies will allow ZF to answer the trends in an increasingly disruptive industry, such as autonomous driving, safety, and fuel efficiency. The management of this diverse and comprehensive network infrastructure by Orange Business Services helps ensure the continuing success of ZF as one of the world's leading suppliers for the automotive industry.

"We are happy to continue our productive partnership with Orange Business Services and to have had them handle the merger of the two networks of ZF and ZF TRW in such a professional and seamless manner. Thanks to our global Orange team and their professional support, we can better face the challenges of the automotive industry's future as an efficient and united company," said Thomas Fiehm, Vice President - Service Center IT Infrastructure & Operations at ZFÂ Group.

"As a global industry leader in the automotive industry, it's essential for ZF to be efficient and effective across the entire company, spanning the world. We are happy they chose to renew their contract with us, reaffirming their trust in our expertise and ability to handle the merger of both companies' global networks and associated services smoothly," said Helmut Reisinger, executive vice president, International at Orange Business Services.

