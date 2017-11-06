RSC Labs Inc. Introduces New Compact Sony Exmor-Powered Wi-Fi Dashcam

Canada based tech company RSC Labs Inc. is pleased to announce the release of its compact Sony Exmor powered dashcam, the RSC nano. Being discreet, compact, high quality and affordable, this new and improved camera offers four key characteristics that customers desire in a dashcam.

The RSC nano is replete with dynamic features - also simple and easy to use. "We want to meet the needs of our existing customers as well as new customers," said Andy Wu, Founder. "Our product is small and full of features specifically designed with North America market needs in mind."

Being half the size of a credit card, the RSC nano's minimalistic design does not compromise on its quality and function. It is entirely black in color, making it very inconspicuous. A six-element glass lens helps capture sharper and clearer images. The Sony Exmor sensor has a 1080p image quality and 30 FPS full HD recording. Its 160-degree wide-viewing angle helps the camera see more and reduce distortion.

Unlike traditional dashcams with multiple buttons, the RSC nano is controlled over Wi-Fi via a special smartphone app. The only button on the camera serves the function of powering it on and off or locking the device in case of an emergency. This innovative component allows owners to conveniently access the camera from their mobile phones and tablets. They can easily download, retrieve, replay or delete all saved video recordings through the app.

Among other notable attributes, the RSC nano automatically begins recording when the car's ignition is started and records over older videos without interruption. A highly heat-resistant capacitor provides an important safety feature. The built-in G-Sensor can protect recorded video files and trigger the action of saving them in case of an accident.

At just $99, the product is extremely affordable. "The RSC nano was created for those who are price-conscious," Wu said. "We wanted it to have all the important features, yet still be available at a low cost for our customers."

RSC Labs Inc. is a technology-driven, customer-focused company dedicated to creating and supplying automotive-assistant products based on the preferences of North American customers. For more information, visit http://rsc-labs.com/.