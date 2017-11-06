Verizon Supports Hurricane Relief to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands with $5 Million Contribution

NEW YORK Following the devastation Hurricanes Irma and Maria wrought on Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in September, Verizon announced an initial pledge of $1 million to help with recovery efforts. Shortly following Hurricane Maria, and learning of the magnitude of the damage left by the storm, Verizon pledged an additional $4 million and a commitment to identify organizations that could provide significant long term recovery assistance to the islands.Â

"We dove into the rebuilding effort in a concrete way," said Verizon Chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam. "While Verizon doesn't operate a wireless network in Puerto Rico nor in the U.S. Virgin Islands, we are deeply connected to the communities there, through our customers and our employees. In fact, Verizon employees with family and friends in Puerto Rico provided input about the organizations that are positioned to help with the necessary long-term rebuilding that needs to take place."

Today, Verizon announced the four organizations that will receive grants as part of its $5 million pledge to fund Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The recipients are:

Each grant will be directed entirely to the relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands Hurricane relief efforts and meets the Verizon Foundation's grant requirements of being a recognizable charitable 501 ( c )(3).Â

"Recovery is far from over, and it's heartbreaking to witness the disasters that have affected so many over the past two months. I'm proud of how our customers, V Team employees and the Verizon Foundation responded to the call for help," said McAdam.Â Â

In addition to the $5 million going to the four organizations, Verizon is also supporting relief efforts in other ways, including:

Verizon will continue to assist our roaming partners, and the residents of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the coming months as rebuilding continues.Â