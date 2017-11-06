Octo Telematics Publishes Accelerating Digital Transformation in Insurance Newsletter Featuring Gartner Research

Octo Telematics (Octo), the number one global provider of telematics for the auto insurance industry, has today launched itsÂ newsletter, Accelerating Digital Transformation in Insurance, featuring Gartner research.Â Gartner,Â isÂ the world's leading technology research and advisory company.Â OctoÂ is recognized inÂ Gartner's "How to Achieve Digital Business Excellence by Mastering Pervasive Integration" report released on 31st August, 2017.

Octo seniorÂ executives willÂ alsoÂ be in attendance atÂ the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo being held in Barcelona from the 5th to 9th November.

TheÂ newsletter focuses on Octo's newly-released insurtech ecosystem, the Next Generation Platform (NGP) and its ability to address common challenges faced by insurers seeking to realize the tremendous opportunities provided by increased digitalization. Insurers are often facing time and resource hurdles in smoothly replacing legacy systems, while also needing to select the right partners and solutions for their business. At the same time, any solution adopted must generate returns within a short space of time and mitigate risks, providing full return on investment. Octo's NGP can support this, and the platform is able to uniquely link the characteristics of a horizontal IoT framework with rapidity and revenue to pre-build vertical use cases, helping insurance companies accelerate their digital evolution.

TheÂ newsletterÂ examines aspects of the NGP such as:

Gianfranco Giannella, COO, Octo Telematics said: "Digitalization is a key theme in most industries and the insurance industry is no exception. However, the industry has been lagging behind and there is work to be done. We're pleased to launchÂ this newsletter featuring Gartner research as we believe that our NGP can offer immediate benefits to insurance companies that are emphasizing their digital transformation and seeking to include cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning algorithms and big data analytics into their insurance offerings."

TheÂ newsletterÂ can be accessed here.

Gartner clients can access this link for theÂ "How to Achieve Digital Business Excellence by Mastering Pervasive Integration" report.

