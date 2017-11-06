Altron and Tango Telecom Set to Revolutionise the African Subscriber’s Digital Experience with Tango Telecom’s Data Retail Engine

JSE listed Allied Technologies Limited (Altron) and Ireland based Tango Telecom, the leading provider of data monetisation solutions, today announced a partnership to launch Data Retail Engine (Tango DRE ) in Africa.

Tango DRE™ enables African mobile operators to quickly launch and monetise new innovative digital services that drive consistent consumer spending on data throughout the subscriber life cycle.

"Partnering with Tango Telecom in Africa is an exciting step for us. We both share a common goal which is to introduce technology solutions for mobile network operators that will enhance the communication experience for subscribers when using their mobile devices. The Tango DRE™ technology also addresses the subscriber's urgent need to keep data costs the same both at home and while roaming," says Mteto Nyati, Altron Group Chief Executive.

"Bytes System Integration, a business unit of Altron, will promote, sell, implement, integrate and maintain the Tango DRE™ for customers in African markets. This technology will provide subscribers with a seamless and cost-effective service no matter where they connect in Africa," adds Nyati.

Dr Colm Ward, Tango Telecom Chief Executive Officer, said the company was delighted to partner with Altron. "We see great potential to build on our recent successes in the region, especially those in specialised roaming markets, turning previously Silent Roamers into happy and empowered data roaming customers. African operators have always led the market with innovative and exciting new services and our award-winning solutions will ensure they continue to do so. By automatically matching the most relevant offers to each individual subscriber, whether they are at home or while roaming, we guarantee that African operators will maximise every monetisation opportunity within the subscriber lifecycle, increasing loyalty and improving spend."

Tango Telecom's award-winning Real-time Engagement solution recommends personalised offers in immediate response to a subscriber's real-time context and profile information, ensuring the highest possible offer uptake every time and maximising customer satisfaction.

Notes to Editors:

About Allied Electronics Corporation Limited South African listed Allied Electronics Corporation Limited (Altron), through its principal subsidiaries, Allied Technologies Limited (Altech) and Bytes Technology Group (Pty) Ltd (Bytes), is invested in telecommunications and information technology. It operations include: Altech Radio Holdings, Arrow Altech Distribution, Altech Netstar, Bytes Secure Transaction Solutions, Bytes Systems Integration, Bytes People Solutions, Bytes Managed Solutions and Bytes Document Solutions. The Altron group employs more than 7 000 employees globally.

Founded in 1965, Altron has a direct presence in 8 countries, including South Africa, the UK and Australia, on four continents through its various businesses. In addition, the group's strategic partnerships with leading international technology companies gives it access to leading technology capabilities and products from across the world, including Asia, Europe and North America.

The majority of the groups revenue and headcount are derived from the local market in South Africa where the group is headquartered.

The group's primary focus is in providing innovative solutions in the fintech, healthtech, safety & security, and learning and development verticals that have a meaningful impact on society by addressing challenges facing communities in South Africa, the continent and beyond, while delivering shared value for all its stakeholders.

About Tango Telecom Tango Telecom is the leading global provider of Data Monetisation Solutions for evolving mobile networks. Our high performance solutions are deployed at the core of some of the world's most demanding networks including América Móvil, the Axiata Group and the Zain Group and currently support over 160 live systems serving 850 million subscribers in 43+ countries.

The Tango Telecom Data Retail Engine, the Tango DRE™, drives service innovation and service velocity to successfully monetise the growing demand for digital services while optimising the use of network resources. Tango Telecom's solutions are fully virtualised and cloud-available globally, enabling operators to benefit today from the many advantages of network functions virtualisation (NFV).