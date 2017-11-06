Upstream Attending AfricaCom 2017 to Demonstrate How Operators in Africa Can Boost Customer Acquisition in the Digital Era

Upstream, the leading mobile commerce accelerator in high growth markets, is exhibiting at AfricaCom 2017 for yet another year. AfricaCom is the continent's top technology and telecoms conference, inviting industry leaders such as mobile network operators (MNOs) and innovators to discuss and shape Africa's digital future.

AfricaCom is taking place in Cape Town, South Africa, on the 7th - 9th of November and Upstream exhibits at stand B30. During the exhibition and conference, the company will showcase how operators can leverage their unique position in the market to become key players in the African mobile commerce space. With operators' strong local brand equity and knowledge, access to billions of consumers, relevant data and the infrastructure for internet connectivity, they are in a pivotal position to capitalise on the digital era.

Upstream will meet with key decision makers and deepen established relationships with operators in Africa by showcasing how its customer acquisition capabilities can be applied across products, channels and devices. Operators looking to differentiate themselves and increase the ROI on their core communication services (voice, data, and text) can benefit from Upstream's pioneering m-commerce platform that understands how to drive engagement in a secure and fraud-free manner.

Markellos Diorinos, Head of Sales Operations at Upstream commented: "We are delighted to be at AfricaCom again and look forward to meeting partners and networking with industry leaders. Mobile is the driving force behind greater inclusion in Africa. Already, more than 51% of consumers in Africa pay for digital services. Yet there are serious threats affecting operators, consumers and developers of services, as the region is a testing ground for many digital fraudsters. Operators need to work with versed companies to eliminate fraud in the customer acquisition process and further engage consumers in using data-demanding mobile services. We are already helping operators enrich their portfolio by providing digital services like mobile antivirus and next-generation marketing promotions, as well as enabling operators to leverage their assets to stimulate data usage."

AfricaCom is taking place over the course of three days, attracting over 13,000 attendees and Upstream representatives will be on hand at stand B30 to answer questions, attend media briefings and provide thought provoking insight on how to boost customer acquisition in the digital era.

