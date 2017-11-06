Sprint to Host Conference Call to Discuss Strategic MVNO Agreement with Altice USA

Sprint (NYSE S) Chief Financial Officer Tarek Robbiati will speak with analysts and media on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at 9 a.m. ET about a new multi year strategic agreement with Altice USA. Under the terms of the agreement Altice USA will utilize Sprint's network to provide mobile voice and data services to its customers throughout the nation, and Sprint will leverage the Altice USA broadband platform to accelerate the densification of its network.

Sprint Conference Call Information Date: Nov. 6, 2017 Time: 9 a.m. ET Call-in Numbers: Toll free: 866-360-1063 (US/Canada) - ID required: 5279439

International: 443-961-0242 - ID required: 5279439

Please plan on gaining access 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Replays of the conference call will be available shortly afterward by calling 800-585-8367 and entering the code: 5279439.

