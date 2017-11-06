Marine Communication Systems Market is Witnessing a Surge in Advanced Technology | Technavio

Technavio market research analysts forecast the global marine communication systems market to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The report further segments the global marine communication systems market by application (military marine communication systems and commercial marine communication systems) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global marine communication systems market:

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Growing focus on better and faster communication mechanism

The vendors in the marine communication systems market are offering services with a higher bandwidth which is vital in military applications, and the speed plays a significant role. The efforts undertaken towards the improvement of the speed of communication through bandwidth enhancements will fuel development in the market. In 2013, the US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) initiated a test program, under which the agency equipped ships with the maritime cellular infrastructure to augment the existing satellite-based communication. The system includes installation of the microwave-based wireless wide-area network (WWAN) on the USS Kearsarge and the USS San Antonio.

According to Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for defense research, "WWAN is a high-speed 4G network that transmits data at around 100 megabits/sec. It allows text, voice, and video-based communication between ships and helicopters which is up to 20 nautical miles away that assist in specific maritime operations. NAVAIR recently deployed a 4G technology to assess its utility in anti-piracy operations. Such similar developments by defense agencies will have a positive impact on the growth of the market."

Advancements in communication technology

The developments in communication technology have been proactively adopted by the defense and commercial sectors alike. The integration of innovative communication systems helps convert text messages into their equivalent Morse code lamp light signals through an algorithm. These systems deploy a smartphone-like user interface that offers ease of transmitting messages and can be operated by personnel who are not proficient in Morse code and yet deliver the message accurately. The Navy plans to equip the system on its fleet of naval vessels starting 2018 to complement its existing radio systems.

"Ship-shore communication forms a critical aspect of ship operations. The growing adoption of automated systems has led to the development of next-generation maritime communication systems, thereby strengthening the information and communications technology front of the marine industry," says Moutushi.

Development of flexible and affordable communication systems for submarines

Submarine communication has evolved significantly, which has helped overcome certain challenges. For instance, the advent of wireless technology has revolutionized communication for submarines. Earlier, submarines relied on point-to-point wired architecture for communication, which had a complicated installation process involving hubs, cables, and switches as network components. It also projected limited portability, which was overcome by wireless technologies, such as WiGig, Li-F i, LTE NB-IoT, and 5G NR. Such technologies are being explored by vendors to reduce through-life costs of communication.

Browse Related Reports:

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.