Ballantyne Strong to Report Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on Monday, November 6, 2017

Ballantyne Strong,Â Inc. (NYSE American BTN), a holding company with diverse business activities focused on serving the cinema, retail, financial and government markets, today announced that the company will issue its financial results for the 2017 third quarter after the market closes on Monday, November 6, 2017.

A conference call to discuss 2017 third quarter financial results will be held on Monday, November 6, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. Central Time. Investors and analysts are invited to access the conference call by dialing 844-834-0648 (domestic) or 412-317-5195 (international), and referencing "Ballantyne Strong." There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of http://www.ballantynestrong.com.

After the live webcast, a replay will remain available in the Investor Relations section of Ballantyne Strong's website. A replay of the call will be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through November 20, 2017 using conference ID 10111271.

About Ballantyne Strong,Â Inc. (http://www.ballantynestrong.com) Ballantyne Strong and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including the design, integration and installation of technology solutions for a broad range of applications; development and delivery of out-of-home messaging, advertising and communications; manufacturing of projection screens; and providing managed services including monitoring of networked equipment. The Company focuses on serving the cinema, retail, financial, and government markets.