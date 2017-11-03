InsideSales.com Partners with Microsoft to Provide Sales Acceleration Solutions Storage on Azure

InsideSales.com, the sales acceleration SaaS software leader, has partnered with Microsoft to provide call recording storage for Predictive PowerDialer. Customers can now take advantage of Azure's cloud services to retain recorded copies of critical sales conversations.

"Our customers have created millions of hours of call recordings for coaching or compliance purposes," said Dave Elkington, CEO and founder of InsideSales.com. "We wanted to make it simple, secure and cost effective for them to store those recordings for long periods of time. Microsoft offers world-class cloud services through its global network of managed data centers. InsideSales customers using Predictive PowerDialer can retain and review their sales call recordings through our seamless integration with Microsoft Azure."

InsideSales Predictive PowerDialer enables fast-paced sales reps a more personal and effective way to connect with sales prospects and contacts. Sales reps can reach the right prospects, at the right time, in the right way. Predictive PowerDialer's call recording feature creates an archive so important information is always accessible.

"Our close partnership with Microsoft creates a competitive advantage for our customers who require fast response times, enterprise stability and global access," Elkington noted.

