Twilio Expands EMEA Headquarters in Dublin

SAN FRANCISCO &An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD, Ireland's Prime Minister, today announced in San Francisco that Twilio (NYSE TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, is expanding its existing EMEA headquarters in Dublin and expects to employ 100 employees in marketing, sales, HR, legal, security, finance, support and engineering by the end of 2019. Twilio continues to experience rapid growth in the region as developers and businesses increasingly rely on Twilio to better engage with their customers.

An Taoiseach and Martin Shanahan, CEO IDA Ireland will meet with Twilio Chief Operating Officer George Hu and Chief People Officer Marty Reaume later today in San Francisco to discuss the company's expansion plans in Europe as part of an IDA Ireland investment mission to the West Coast.

Making the announcement An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said, "During this trade mission on the US West Coast, I have been meeting with existing and potential investors to talk to them about Ireland's strengths as a location for investment. From our young, skilled workforce to our commitment to the European Union, Ireland is an ideal place for inward investment. With the backdrop of Brexit and uncertainty elsewhere in the globe, Ireland's attractiveness is only increasing. I am delighted that Twilio is now joining a growing list of tech companies expanding their Irish operations, with the employment of 100 high quality jobs at its Dublin office."

"I am excited to officially announce the establishment of our EMEA Headquarters in Dublin," said Marty Reaume, chief people officer of Twilio. "As a home to many established and high-growth companies, Ireland was an ideal choice for us because of the incredible talent in the country and because it brings us closer to our European customers which contribute a growing portion of our revenue. We can't wait to see what they'll build next."

As part of Twilio's dedication to serving its EU customers and expansion in the region, the company also recently announced its commitment to be compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by May 2018. Twilio is investing to ensure all its customers are able to safely and securely communicate with their global customer base.

An Tánaiste and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Frances Fitzgerald TD, warmly welcomed the investment and said, "I am delighted that a company of Twilio's stature and expertise has decided to invest in Ireland by employing 100 people in their Dublin office. We already have a strong footprint of ICT companies in the Greater Dublin area and we are very keen to expand that by attracting a wider range of specialist IT companies. Twilio's decision to locate its EMEA headquarters in Ireland, which will support its cutting-edge services in the Cloud Communications area, is very good news indeed. We have the skills available to enable the company to grow and to embed their operations in Ireland. Their arrival is a great vote of confidence in what we have to offer."

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland said, "Twilio was attracted to Ireland due to our international reputation as a location where companies can quickly establish their operations and rapidly expand using the strong pool of tech talent. The EMEA HQ in Dublin will play a central role in the company's international expansion. Twilio joins an impressive portfolio of dynamic, high-growth IDA companies that are already located here in Ireland."

Twilio is the leading cloud communications platform and has modernized communications by bringing it into the realm of software and the cloud. With Twilio, developers can build virtually any customer engagement into their business applications using simple and powerful APIs for voice, messaging and video. Any business or developer that communicates with customers, suppliers or employees can build exactly what they need, and communicate more effectively with Twilio. Twilio currently has six European offices including Dublin, London, Madrid, Malmö, Munich and Tallinn.

About Twilio

Twilio's mission is to fuel the future of communications. Developers and businesses use Twilio to make communications relevant and contextual by embedding messaging, voice, and video capabilities directly into their software applications. Founded in 2008, Twilio has over 800 employees, with headquarters in San Francisco and other offices in Bogotá, Dublin, Hong Kong, London, Madrid, Malmö, Mountain View, Munich, New York City, Singapore and Tallinn.

