Sierra Wireless to participate in RBC Capital Markets 2017 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ SWIR) (TSX SW), the leading provider of fully integrated device to cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced its participation in the RBC Capital Markets 2017 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference, which will be held November 7 8 at the Westin Times Square in New York, NY.

Sierra Wireless Chief Financial Officer, David McLennan, will present on Tuesday, November 7, at 11:30 AM Eastern time.

The presentation will be available as a live webcast at: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/technology2017/35110339872.cfm. For those unable to listen live, the link will continue to provide access to the replay until February 6, 2018.

About Sierra Wireless Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is building the Internet of Things with intelligent wireless solutions that empower organizations to innovate in the connected world. Customers Start with Sierra because we offer the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of 2G, 3G and 4G embedded modules and gateways, seamlessly integrated with our secure cloud and connectivity services. OEMs and enterprises worldwide trust our innovative solutions to get their connected products and services to market faster. Sierra Wireless has more than 1,100 employees globally and operates R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

