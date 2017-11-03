Frontier Communications Offers Amazon Alexa Voice Control on FiOS® Quantum TV

Frontier Communications' FiOS Quantum TV subscribers can now enjoy a hands Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Amazon Tap, Echo Plus, Echo Spot, Echo Show and more with Quantum TV ends the "sofa search" for the remote control.

Now, Frontier customers can simply "ask Alexa" to change channels, search Live TV shows and our extensive Video on Demand catalog as well as control the video playback itself (pause, fast-forward, rewind).

Ease of use begins with installation. Quantum TV customers can use this feature by enabling the Frontier Skill from the Music, Video & Books section in the Amazon Alexa App, then seamlessly pairing their Alexa device to the Quantum Set Top Box. Once done, just ask Alexa the following commands to control your FiOS Quantum TV experience:

"Alexa tune to ESPN" "Alexa change the channel to 102" "Alexa search for Game of Thrones" "Alexa show me all movies by Tom Cruise" "Alexa pause" "Alexa skip forward" "Alexa rewind"

John Maduri, Executive Vice President of Consumer Sales & Marketing for Frontier, notes, "Alexa voice control on FiOS Quantum TV is a great step forward. Alexa uses simple, natural language and intuitive and creative ways to control the video experience. I am confident customers will love this offering, and we look forward to expanding its availability."

