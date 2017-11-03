InsideSales.com Delivers Vision of “Predictive for All”

InsideSales.com, the sales acceleration SaaS software leader, today announced new artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning benefits in its latest versions of Predictive PowerDialer and Predictive Playbooks. These predictive features shorten and simplify the sales cycle while increasing revenue growth.

"Our vision is clear-accelerate each step of the sales process to give our customers actionable predictive insights through the power of real AI and machine learning," said Dave Elkingon, CEO and founder, InsideSales.com. "We use billions of pieces of cross-company data to predict the best telephone number to dial, the best email to use, and the best day/time to contact in conjunction with hundreds of other predictive insights. That is the power of real AI."

Features Enhance Predictive Capabilities

"While we have many premium AI capabilities, 'Predictive for All' is our goal," Elkingon said. "No other enterprise solution provider has the breadth of predictive features powered by data and AI, and makes those features available to every customer."

