Extreme Networks Names Jenne, Inc. as its 2017 North American Distributor of the Year

Jenne, Inc., a leading value added distributor of technology products and solutions focusing on voice, video, data networking, premise security and the cloud has been named by Extreme Networks (NASDAQ EXTR) as its 2017 North American Distributor of the Year.

"We are thrilled to have been recognized by Extreme Networks as its top performing distributor in North America," said Vince Piccolomini, vice president of business development. "Our relationship with Extreme, which started in 2008, has continued to grow and strengthen even as Extreme has grown both organically as well as through its most recent acquisitions. We look forward to continuing to serve Extreme's partners as we finish 2017 and move into 2018, including serving partners who now are part of the Extreme family through the company's acquisitions of Zebra Technologies, Avaya's networking business and most recently Brocade Communications Systems, Inc."

"Jenne, Inc. is deserving of the Americas Distributor of the Year Award for many reasons," said Paige Powers, senior director of WW Channel Distribution. "Not only did they have the top year-over-year growth for the Americas in FY17, but they exemplify agility and partnership. The Jenne team is quick and creative in their approach to help Extreme solve multiple business challenges. They are a trusted partner we can depend on to help us re-design many of the processes and operations from our multiple acquisitions to streamline our joint business. The team operates with a "Customer First' attitude and treat not only their customers, but our team as a customer in every engagement."

To assist Extreme Networks' partners, Jenne offers value-added support and services, including a customized on-boarding program to help partners quickly ramp their Extreme business through Jenne. Jenne's Extreme Networks business unit resources include business development specialists, product management resources, account specialists, design and technical specialists as well as marketing support. Additionally, as a true stocking distributor, Jenne carries a high level of inventory to meet its partners' needs. Orders placed by 7 p.m. ET can be shipped the same day.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) delivers software-driven networking solutions that help IT departments everywhere deliver the ultimate business outcome: stronger connections with customers, partners and employees. Wired to wireless, desktop to data center, on premise or through the cloud, we go to extreme measures for our customers in more than 80 countries, delivering 100% insourced call-in technical support to organizations large and small, including some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare and manufacturing. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc., headquartered in Avon, Ohio, is a leading value-added distributor of technology products and solutions focusing on voice, video, data networking, premise security and the cloud, including equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets. Since the company's founding in 1986, Jenne has been committed to providing value added resellers with a broad product selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. More than 180 major manufacturers partner with Jenne including Avaya, ADTRAN, Extreme Networks, Hanwha Techwin, Konftel, Mitel, Lifesize, Panasonic, Plantronics, Spectralink, Status Solutions, Vidyo, VTech and Yealink.