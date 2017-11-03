Evolution Digital CEO Chris Egan Named by ColoradoBiz Magazine as ‘CEO of the Year’

Evolution Digital CEO Chris Egan was today named as a 2017 CEO of the Year finalist by ColoradoBiz Magazine, a statewide publication that covers the companies, trends and people of Colorado.

The CEO of the Year award highlights individuals who display uncommon resourcefulness, tenacity and determination in their leadership and are thriving despite business trials and tribulations. Finalists were judged by the magazine's editorial board and representatives from the Colorado Association of Commerce & Industry.

"I am extremely honored and humbled to be recognized by ColoradoBiz Magazine as a finalist in this year's CEO of the Year Awards," said Egan. "This recognition is a true reflection of the outstanding Evolution Digital team whom I get the privilege of working with every day. Evolution Digital is a place where colleagues come together to build innovative video solutions for incredible customers around the world. There's no place I'd rather come to work."

"CEO of the Year judges were impressed with Evolution Digital's innovation and growth since the company's founding in 2008," said Mike Taylor, ColoradoBiz Magazine Editor. "Judges also took note of Chris' regulatory efforts with the FCC that enabled cable operators to reclaim bandwidth in a cost-effective way. For this award, we look for Colorado CEOs and presidents who have achieved amid challenges, and Chris fit that."

Egan serves as a visionary for Evolution Digital, developing IP video solutions to cable operators throughout the world. Most recently, Egan and his team launched eVUE-NOW!, the cost-effective live streaming video service that allows operators to offer to customers a skinny package of local broadcast and cable channels coupled with the operator's Video on Demand content offering.

Having deployed more than 16 million devices globally, Egan now spearheads Evolution Digital's transition from a set-top box-centric company to an IP video software-based provider as the pay-TV markets face increasing competition from streaming and over-the-top services. Evolution Digital now serves as the operator's top resource for innovative solutions to grow and expand its subscriber base.

Egan has also overseen the developments, launches and deployments of Evolution Digital's eVUE-TV® IP Video Platform, eBOX® IP Hybrid Set-Top Box, powered by TiVo®, and eGUIDE™ user interface.

The list of ColoradoBiz Magazine winners can be viewed here.

About Evolution Digital

Evolution Digital L.L.C. is a leading provider of integrated IP Hybrid devices and IP Video solutions for the global cable industry. Evolution Digital takes an aggressive approach to product innovation to embrace the way viewers are consuming video. It has quickly become an innovator in the era of OTT content and multi-stream households. The company's revolutionary eBOX IP Hybrid Set-Top Box cost-effectively enhances the operator's IPTV video experience by delivering QAM linear TV and IP-delivered content including IP VOD, OTT and TV Everywhere services. Evolution Digital's eVUE-TV platform enables cable operators to cost-effectively deploy IP Video services including IP Linear, IP VOD, PPV, mobile and network DVR. Evolution Digital provides integrated and managed content delivery across all devices in the home, including managed set-top boxes, third-party streaming devices, smart phones and tablets, subject to the operator's licensing agreements. Evolution Digital was named one of Colorado's fastest growing private companies by ColoradoBiz Magazine. Visit www.evolutiondigital.com.

