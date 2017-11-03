Eros Now Announces Entry into South African Market with Telecel Global Partnership

Eros International Plc (NYSE EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today Eros Now, its cutting edge digital over the top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform will enter the South African market through a strategic partnership with leading telecommunications provider, Telecel Global Pty.

As part of this partnership, Eros Now will be available to Telecel customers as a bundled service with their prepaid and postpaid data plans, IPTV and set-top box with multi-purpose quad service applications. Subscribers will now have access to Eros Now's library of popular movies, music, TV shows, and originals. Eros Now will leverage on a committed number of annual paid subscribers from this association with Telecel.

Popularly referred to as 'The Mobile Continent', South Africa has seen a high rate of mobile phone adaptation. As per a Nielsen report, mobile video is particularly prominent in African regions.

Commenting on this association, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO - Eros Digital said, "We are excited to enter South Africa in association with Telecel. With this partnership, we continue to expand our global customer reach and strengthen our philosophy of being platform agnostic. Knowing the growing demand among South African viewers for online video content, we will be able to provide the best of Indian entertainment to customers, whenever and wherever they want it".

Additionally, Telecel Global, whose objectives are always focused on providing outstanding integrated solutions and services to its customers, is expanding its market presence and services into South Africa. "This partnership with Eros Now is one step forward towards reaching out to our ethnic customers in South Africa by offering them content customized to their taste and bringing them closer to their mother land", said Telecel Global Pty CEO, Mr. Aimable Mpore.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's leading on-demand South Asian entertainment network accessible anytime, anywhere, on most Internet-connected screen including mobile, web, and TV. Eros Now offers its 68 million registered users worldwide the promise of endless entertainment hosting one of the largest libraries of movies of over 10,000 films, as well as premium television shows, music videos and audio tracks, unmatched in quantity and quality. Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information please visit: www.erosplc.com

About Telecel Global

Telecel Global is an established telecom firm since 2007, having a strongly recognized reputation for the quality and effectiveness of telecom services and solutions with extensive knowledge of the specific needs of the telecom industry in matters of telecommunications management at the national and international levels.

We are focused on providing integrated solutions and services to customers around the world. We are proud of the uncompromising quality of services we provide. Putting our clients' interests first, we work hard to exceed their expectations.

We are dedicated to bridging the gaps between communities throughout the globe by establishing ourselves as a strategic partner for Network operators. We aim at spreading winning turnkey solutions for both end-users and Telecom Operators.