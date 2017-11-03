Superior Essex Races for Hurricane Relief at Texas Motor Speedway

Hurricane Harvey was one of the most devastating storms in recent history, leaving thousands displaced and with limited access to basic necessities such as food and water. In an effort to help the communities affected by Hurricane Harvey, Superior Essex will be promoting United Way's Harvey Recovery Fund on its No. 14 Toyota during the O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 race at Texas Motor Speedway. The race is set to take place on November 4th, 2017 at 8 30 PM EDT. Throughout the weekend, race fans nationwide will see the Superior Essex No. 14 Toyota at Texas Motor Speedway with the words "Text Harvey to 50503" boldly printed on its hood. By following this prompt, race fans will have the chance to participate in United Way's hurricane relief efforts by donating directly to the Harvey Recovery Fund.

The Harvey Recovery Fund was created to support local communities in Texas, Louisiana and the surrounding areas affected by Hurricane Harvey. 100% of individual donations given to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund will be distributed to local United Ways in the affected areas to support storm-related needs and long-term recovery throughout the affected regions.

"Many of our customers, their families, our employees and friends have strong ties to the devastated areas. We feel that we have a responsibility to contribute to the relief and restoration efforts," says Brad Johnson, President of Superior Essex International LP - Communications. "The Superior Essex No. 14 car is a great platform to draw attention to the ongoing relief efforts while promoting a great organization in United Way, with their incredible efforts in the recovery of the region, to thousands of viewers across the country."

"United Way Worldwide is grateful for the support of Superior Essex and the fans that will be a part of this weekend's race," said United Way Worldwide Chief Marketing Officer, Lisa Bowman. "We will continue to stand beside the victims of Hurricane Harvey through the long-term recovery process. It is the generous support of companies like Superior Essex that will make that possible."

Make a donation to the United Way Harvey Recovery fund by visiting www.unitedway.org/hurricane-harvey.

About Superior Essex

Superior Essex is a leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable and accessory products serving the communications industry and related distribution markets for over 80 years. Superior Essex is a trade name for Superior Essex International LP and other companies of Superior Essex Inc. SuperiorEssex.com