Polycom Names Jim Cullinan as First Global Leader of Buzz and Brand

Polycom, Inc., an industry leader in enterprise grade business communication solutions, today announced the appointment of Jim Cullinan to newly created role of Vice President, Buzz and Brand. Cullinan brings 25 years of communications experience to Polycom and will be responsible for leading global external communications and brand strategy for the company.

Polycom is taking the innovative approach of combining brand and communications into one team. Under Cullinan's leadership, the team will bring an integrated approach to connecting the Polycom brand, products and people to its customers, partners, industry influencers and employees.

"Throughout his career, Jim has built powerful narratives and campaigns that reach and influence national and global audiences," said Amy Barzdukas, Polycom's CMO and EVP. "Polycom is transforming how people communicate and collaborate across the world, and Jim will help us tell our story in today's digital world."

Prior to joining Polycom, Cullinan has held senior communications roles at companies like Microsoft, Yahoo!, LeapFrog and Clear Channel. He led communications for Microsoft's legal and policy issues before taking the helm of Windows PR during the launch of Windows XP. Cullinan brings proven success in strategic communications, media relations, crisis communications and digital marketing for Fortune 500 companies to Polycom and this new role.

"Everyone uses Polycom on almost a daily basis yet too few understand the exciting and growing value proposition that this company has for the future of work," said Cullinan. "I get excited working for companies who impact the world every day, and Polycom does that. The new leadership team is injecting a vision and passion for innovation and its customers that will inspire me every single day."

Cullinan will be based at Polycom's headquarters in San Jose, California.

