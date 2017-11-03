Invesco to Migrate PowerShares ETF from TSX to NEO

Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. ("NEO Exchange" or "NEO") is pleased to announce that Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") has announced its intention to change the listing venue for the PowerShares Ultra Liquid Long Term Government Bond Index ETF (PGL) from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to NEO. This is the first ETF migration for Invesco and the second time an ETF issuer will migrate ETFs from the TSX following the move of certain iShares by Blackrock ETFs to NEO earlier this year.

"We are proud to support competition in Canada's capital markets because it drives innovation and leads to a well-functioning investments industry," said Christopher Doll, Vice President, PowerShares Sales and Strategy.

For 2017 year to date while PGL has been listed on the TSX, NEO has already handled close to 50% of the volume traded. Subject to exchange approvals, PGL is expected to migrate to NEO in December 2017.

"Invesco's decision to migrate an ETF to us shows that we are succeeding in our mission to innovate and improve Canada's capital markets for all investors through competition," stated Jos Schmitt, President and Chief Executive Officer, NEO Exchange. "Invesco's decision to further expand their presence on NEO for a fourth time not only speaks to the strength of our growing ETF track record, but also to their dedication to a competitive and better Canadian capital market landscape for all investors."

With the migration of PGL, the number of PowerShares ETFs listed on NEO will grow to five. NEO will then be home to 26 ETFs, comprised of 43 different symbols across six ETF providers. In October 2017, NEO handled more than 25% of all ETF volume traded in Canada, and close to 40% of volume on the entire PowerShares ETF lineup.

For a complete view of NEO-listed securities, please visit: https://www.aequitasneo.com/en/exchange/neo-listed-securities

About NEO Exchange Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. is a new Canadian stock exchange using a bold new blueprint that puts investors, businesses looking to raise capital and dealers first. Launched in March 2015, the NEO Exchange currently offers an innovative trading venue and a value added listing venue for capital raising companies and investment products. The NEO Exchange is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aequitas Innovations Inc., a company founded by a diverse group of prominent investors representative of all Canadian capital market stakeholders. For more information, please visit: https://www.aequitasneo.com.

Join us on social media: twitter | linkedin | facebook